What does the new social value model mean for public sector procurement?

Our Head of Policy Delivery, Charlene Maginnis, answers your questions on how the new social value model in Procurement Policy Note (PPN) 002 applies when using frameworks.

The Public Services (Social Value) Act 2012 requires public sector buyers to maximise economic, social and environmental benefits for local communities when buying goods and services.

In February 2025, Procurement Policy Note (PPN) 002 provided an update to the social value model that applies to central government contract procurements. This reflected the new Procurement Act 2023 (the Act), and aligned the model with the UK Government’s 5 missions:

  1. Kick start economic growth
  2. Make Britain a clean energy superpower
  3. Take back our streets
  4. Break down barriers to opportunity
  5. Build an NHS fit for the future

From October 2025, the new model must be applied to central government procurements that meet the threshold requirement.

