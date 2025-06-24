What does the weather have in store for this year's Glastonbury Festival?

Festivalgoers heading to Worthy Farm this week can expect a typically British mix of weather, although for the most part the forecast suggests it could be a very pleasant event where weather is concerned.

A succession of Atlantic low-pressure systems will influence the UK’s weather, bringing a blend of sunshine and the risk of occasional rain, particularly mid-week.

Wednesday will bring a bright start to the festival, with sunny spells and scattered showers expected throughout the day. Despite the risk of some showers, there will still be plenty of dry and bright intervals in between. Temperatures will be around 24°C, so slightly above average for the time of year, making for a pleasant, if occasionally damp, start to this year's festival.

Thursday is forecast to be rather cloudy. While much of the morning and early afternoon may remain dry, winds will begin to strengthen, particularly in exposed areas which could make it tricky for those looking to set up their tents. Thursday evening will see those winds taper off and make for a pleasant evening with some sunshine and cloud helping to keep things warm. Temperatures will likely be around 22°C.

Friday looks set to see those winds build back up again. Gusty conditions may make tents and temporary structures more vulnerable, so extra care is advised. However, despite the uncertain weather, temperatures will remain around or slightly above average, around 23°C, and there should be some good sunny spells.

Looking further ahead into the weekend, there is more uncertainty around the forecast. However, southern and eastern areas, including Somerset, may benefit from longer dry spells under the influence of higher pressure. It's also likely that there will be very warm, humid air pushing in from the south at times, potentially bringing brief hot spells and even the risk of isolated thunderstorms.

Festivalgoers are advised to pack for all eventualities, waterproofs, sun protection, and layers will all be essential. Despite the mixed forecast, the atmosphere is set to remain electric, with performances from Biffy Clyro, Olivia Rodrigo, Prodigy, and Nile Rodgers & Chic lighting up the stages.

