What does Turkey’s policy on the Gaza war mean for the region?

In spite of its diplomatic activism, Ankara is careful that its role will not overshadow that of the Arab Gulf states.

On 4–5 December, Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Doha to attend the ninth meeting of the Turkey–Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee and the 44th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit.

Erdoğan’s attendance at the GCC summit in particular underscores the direction of Turkey’s regional policy of recent years and its approach to the Gaza war.

Indeed, Erdoğan’s presence at the GCC meetings reflects the sea change in Turkey’s relations with the Arab–Gulf states, bearing in mind that Ankara was engaged in a fierce rivalry with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi only a few years ago.

Turkey’s presence at this summit also sheds light on its policy towards the Gaza war. Ankara has been active on the diplomatic front. It has called for a ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, delivery of unhindered aid to the enclave, and said that the Palestinian question must be put back on the regional and international agenda.

