Ofcom
|Printable version
What generative AI means for the communications sector
Generative AI – which includes tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney – has gone from being a relatively unknown technology to a topic that dominates daily headlines across the globe. Benedict Dellot, Anna-Sophie Harling and Jessica Rose Smith from Ofcom’s Technology Policy and Online Safety Policy Development teams discuss how Ofcom is responding to these developments.
To get a sense of just how quickly the generative AI world is moving, we need only look at the number of new models released every week, or the amount of money flowing into AI startups in recent months. The most well-known model, ChatGPT, amassed over 100 million users in the first two months after its release. Analysts reported that it was the fastest-growing consumer internet app, comparing it with TikTok, which took nine months to reach 100 million users, and Instagram, which took over two years.
So, what does this mean for the future of the communications sector?
Transforming the communications sector
Whether you believe that generative AI has the potential to change the world for good, or that it poses more risks than benefits, most experts agree it is likely to have a significant impact on the future of our economy and society as a whole.
This is certainly true for the communications industries. From telecoms security to broadcast content, and from online safety to spectrum management, generative AI promises to disrupt traditional service delivery, business models and consumer behaviour.
Many of these changes could be beneficial. Generative AI models can be used in the production, enhancing the ability of producers to create compelling visual effects. Likewise, in the field of online safety, researchers are examining how generative AI could be used to create new datasets – also known as synthetic training data – to improve the accuracy of safety technologies. Generative AI can flag potential malicious activity by identifying abnormalities on a network, therefore protecting the security of data and online assets.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/what-generative-ai-means-for-communications-sector
Latest News from
Ofcom
Update on complaints about Coronation ‘balcony’ comment05/06/2023 13:15:00
We have concluded our assessment of complaints we received about a comment made during ITV’s coverage of the Coronation of King Charles III, and can confirm we will not be pursuing these further.
Ofcom fines Bauer Radio £25,00001/06/2023 12:15:00
Ofcom has fined Bauer Radio £25,000 after it stopped broadcasting Absolute Radio’s national AM service before the end of its licence period.
How our spectrum team scored a hit at Eurovision30/05/2023 16:10:00
Earlier this month Ofcom’s spectrum team were at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, playing a vital role in making sure the event went smoothly.
How Ofcom is building our evidence base around online fraud and illegal harms23/05/2023 13:25:00
In preparation for our new online safety powers, Ofcom has been developing our understanding of user-generated fraud and illegal harms.
Millions more homes benefiting from better broadband19/05/2023 14:15:00
More than 14 million UK households can now take advantage of faster, more reliable internet connections as the rollout of full-fibre technology steams ahead.
Numbers up: Best and worst telecoms customer service revealed18/05/2023 16:10:00
Customers can today find out which phone and broadband providers take the longest to answer their calls, as Ofcom publishes its latest report into customer service levels across the telecoms industry.
£27 million of social value commitments secured in last 12 months16/05/2023 13:15:00
Ofcom yesterday opened an investigation into Royal Mail’s failure to meet its delivery targets for 2022/23.