What homelessness services need from the upcoming Autumn Budget

The Government's Autumn Budget and the increased ambitions to end homelessness It has been an exceptionally busy summer in the world of homelessness support. Announcements, ambitions and Great North Run endorsements have been flying out of Number 10 every other day, and you would be forgiven to have missed the window for representations to the Treasury for the Autumn Budget nestled in the middle of it all. But fear not – the Homeless Link policy team have been busy in the background ensuring the needs of the sector are represented to the Treasury. This blog provides a brief overview of the asks we have presented to the new Chancellor. If you’re interested in learning more, you can read our full submission here. The budget announcements are scheduled for the 28th October, and we will produce a full roundup blog when the time comes. It’s also a great time to sign up to our policy and campaigns newsletter so that a roundup of what’s happening in Parliament can arrive straight to your inbox every fortnight alongside a summary of our most recent work and ways for you to get involved.

Everyone in by Christmas? Like you, the team at Homeless Link have been thrilled to see so much political attention on the topic of rough sleeping and for this ambition to be backed by new money. There has already been no end of blogs and explainers of the new Prime Minister’s pledge to offer everyone a route off the streets by Christmas, and I won’t attempt to re-hash those here. For Treasury, our focus has been on ensuring this money is able to make a meaningful difference, ensuring it is channelled to the approaches we know work best. Because of this we have foregrounded the need for the first phase of the Rough Sleeping Programme to deliver self-contained emergency accommodation, not just mattresses on the floor. We know that the security and dignity of accommodation is often just as important as how many beds are available, and we share the concerns from across the sector that the new programme isn’t ambitious enough in delivering this. This is a fast-evolving area and we anticipate that, by the time the budget rolls around, we will have much more detail on how the programme is being implemented. Hearing from you is a hugely important part of that – so, if you are able, please join our policy drop-in at 11am on Monday 5th October to tell us more about what’s happening in your area.