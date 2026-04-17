ESPO
|Printable version
What is a Bubble Handwriting Scaffold and Why Does it Matter?
Supporting children as they learn to write is one of the biggest challenges faced by teachers. The Show-me® Bubble Handwriting Scaffold Drywipe Boards are an effective and engaging tool designed to build confidence and consistency in early writing. As Rob Bogan, Headteacher at Itchen Abbas Primary School, explains: ‘Bubble writing is so easy to use and has transformed the teaching of handwriting across the school! The children and parents love this approach, and we have received incredible feedback!’.
The Show-me® Bubble Handwriting Scaffold Drywipe Boards guide the formation of letters or words using “bubble” shapes placed above and below the line. These bubbles act as visual guides, showing children how to form letters correctly. Instead of writing on an empty line, pupils trace or write around the bubbles, helping them understand spacing, proportion and letter structure.
The scaffold can be easily adapted depending on ability and used effectively in many educational settings including 1:1 support, small group interventions & whole-class teaching. In Reception and Key Stage 1, bubbles support individual letter formation and the transcription of simple words. As children progress into Key Stage 2, the bubbles encourage more independent writing while still offering subtle guidance. Eventually, the scaffold can be removed as confidence and skill increase.
One key benefit of the bubble handwriting scaffold is that it reduces cognitive overload. Writing involves multiple skills at once - letter formation, spelling, spacing and motor control. The bubble format supports these elements, allowing children to focus on one aspect at a time. This is especially helpful for those who may struggle with fine motor skills or lack confidence.
Another major advantage is improved letter formation and consistency. The visual boundaries of the bubbles help children form letters of uniform height and width, while also supporting even spacing between words. Over time, this leads to neater, more legible handwriting.
Engagement is also a significant factor with many children finding bubble writing fun and approachable, increasing motivation and willingness to practice - particularly for reluctant writers who may feel overwhelmed by traditional methods. The Show-me® Bubble Handwriting Scaffold Drywipe Boards allow children to practice repeatedly without the pressure of making mistakes on paper. Pupils can trace, wipe and try again, building muscle memory and confidence in a low-stakes environment. Teachers also benefit from the flexibility of modelling writing and giving immediate feedback.
Using a double-sided design to support KS1 & KS2 learning, these boards are a practical and adaptable strategy that supports children at every stage of primary education, helping them to develop strong handwriting foundations and confidence in their abilities. Further to this, it has been shown that once pupils start to write independently into exercise books the formation of individual characters, legibility and consistency is significantly improved.
Bubble writing can be used as a stand-alone scheme, or as part of an existing program, aided by a wide variety of resources including worksheets, exercise books, whiteboards as well as PowerPoint presentations and fonts.
Created by Steve, a primary school teacher in Surrey, UK.
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/what-is-a-bubble-handwriting-scaffold-and-why-does-it-matter.html
|
Procurement services for the public sector
Latest News from
ESPO
ESPO Early Years is here!19/03/2026 13:25:00
Have you heard the great news? ESPO Early Years has officially landed and we're so excited to tell you all about it!
Three Little Pigs - EYFS Book Collection20/02/2026 15:25:00
We’ve taken some of our popular children’s titles and brought together a number of products from across our range to show you how they can bring the story to life through play and apply to the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) 7 Areas of Learning.
Explore our frameworks – Reference Guide27/01/2026 13:25:00
At ESPO, we aim to make public sector procurement as simple as possible for our customers. Our procurement frameworks ensure a quick and compliant route to sourcing products and services that meet the ever-changing needs our customers.
Lunar new year crafting resources: The year of the horse!22/01/2026 15:25:00
Celebrate the Year of the Horse with our Lunar New Year resources!
The digital switchover has been extended!24/11/2025 15:25:00
It’s time to talk about the digital switchover! The original deadline for this to be undertaken has been extended from the initial target of December 2025, to January 2027.
Exit costs: start with the end in mind15/10/2025 09:25:00
This blog post was written in conjunction with Iron Mountain who are on our Document Management Solutions framework (390) on Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4.
Celebrate this autumn with crafts for the whole class!03/10/2025 09:25:00
With so many exciting events to celebrate throughout the autumn term, it's the perfect time to get the whole class crafting! Check out some of our how-to guides to encourage your class to get creative, transform your classrooms and be inspired!
Diving into dyslexia with National Account Manager, James de-Wit23/09/2025 09:25:00
Work Dyslexia Awareness Day is just around the corner, and we wanted to shed some light on some resources that can help aid children in education with the help of our own advocate – National Account Manager, James de-Wit.
Framework to fork: the key ingredients for procuring your food supplier11/09/2025 15:25:00
Katie Ford, Procurement Officer within ESPO's Food and Catering team, talks through the things to consider before reaching out to one of our suppliers on Framework 83, Ambient, Chilled, Frozen Foods and Fresh Fruit, Vegetables and Salads.