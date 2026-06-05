What is a ‘call-off’ and how to get the process right

Learn what a ‘call-off’ is and how you can get the process right for your procurement

What is a call-off?

A call-off is a contract between a buyer and supplier. You may also hear the phrase ‘call-off contract’, which means the same thing.

They are used to buy goods and services from a framework and they agree on the specific details of the order, such as quantities and timelines.

There is no limit on how many call-offs you can make. Buyers can issue as many call-off contracts as they need to under any framework to meet their needs.

What is the call-off process?

A call-off process is a set of instructions a public sector buyer must follow when buying through a framework agreement. The 2 most common buying processes are:

direct award : when you place an order directly with the supplier that best meets your needs

further competition : when you invite suppliers to bid for your business, for instance if you have more complex buying needs

The buying process you choose will depend on the framework you wish to use.

You can call-off through any Government Commercial Agency (GCA) framework. This includes frameworks established under Crown Commercial Service (CCS).

The call-off process under the Procurement Act 2023

Under the Procurement Act 2023 (PA23) the buying processes have different names:

How do I run a call-off process?

To run a call-off process it is important that, as a public sector buyer, you:

1. Know which procurement regulations you will be buying under

The Procurement Act 2023 went live in February 2025 and governs any commercial framework that began development after that point. Any framework developed before then still operates under the Public Regulations 2015.

2. Know the type of framework you are using

The Procurement Act 2023 introduced open frameworks. These work a bit differently from traditional closed frameworks, so you must check which framework type you are using.

3. Read the call-off contract terms and conditions

Keep in mind that each GCA framework will have its own set of call-off terms and conditions. These may vary from framework to framework due to the different markets and scope of products or services you can buy through them.

4. Check the buying processes that are available

Direct award and further competition are 2 of the main buying processes. But, you must check what buying process is allowed through the framework you have chosen. You can find this information in the specific framework’s buyer guide or on its webpage.

5. Read the framework buyer guide

All GCA commercial agreements are supported by buyer guides. These documents will break down the call-off process for that framework. Once you know the framework you would like to use, you can find the relevant guide by searching for the specific commercial agreement.

Carefully follow the buying process of your chosen framework to make sure your own process, and the outcome from it, is compliant with procurement regulations.

6. Publish transparency notices

If you are calling off under the Procurement Act 2023, you must publish a number of transparency notices about the procurement you are running. You can find more information about these notices and their sequencing on GOV.UK.

What happens at the end of a call-off process?

At the end of the call-off process you will need to complete and sign a call-off contract with the suitable supplier. This will become a legally binding agreement.

You will be able to identify the most suitable supplier for your needs once you have completed the framework’s call-off process.

While a framework provides significant protection from commercial risks, you are still a contracting authority and must make your own assessments of potential risks, such as a supplier failing to deliver.

The supplier should only begin to provide your required goods or services once the call-off contract is signed.

What should you think about when completing your call-off contract document?

A call-off contract should contain specific information relating to key deliverables and the types of goods and services you are buying. This information would have been outlined as part of your call-off process and could include (but is not limited to):

what will be supplied and when

how it will be supplied

how much the goods / services will cost

what insurance requirements need to be put in place

contact details for suppliers and buyers

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) or Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to allow you to ensure successful delivery, and offer protection if there are any issues

What are the benefits of using call-off contracts?

Here are some benefits to using call-off contracts:

Pre-agreed terms and conditions

GCA will set out the terms and conditions for call-off contracts up front when putting a framework in place. This means all suppliers who win a place on a GCA framework will have seen and agreed to use those call-off terms and conditions when contracting with buyers. This reduces time and legal costs and gives clarity for both buyer and supplier.

Cost savings

When you enter into call-off contracts with framework suppliers, you are able to secure predetermined prices for goods and services. This can save significant costs over time. For example, when large projects could last for months or even years, a call-off contract will help to make sure that the works remain within budget by securing prices for an agreed period within the contract.

Stability

By having a contract in place, you can be more certain about the availability of goods and services from your suppliers.This can help to avoid disruptions in the supply chain and make sure that your organisation has the resources it needs to operate smoothly.

Improved collaboration

Call-off contracts can help to build strong relationships and develop a deeper level of trust and understanding with their suppliers. This can lead to improved communication and collaboration, which can further enhance the efficiency of the supply chain.

Find out more

Ready to start using call-off contracts? You can:

If you require support using any of our agreements, contact us on 0345 410 2222 or info@gca.gov.uk.