POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
|Printable version
What is a just transition for environmental targets
This POSTnote considers transitions to meet environmental targets and how their costs and benefits for different members of society can be distributed fairly.
Documents to download
The term ‘just transition’ is regularly used in multilateral discussions to agree environmental targets. While definitions differ, the aim of just transition approaches is to address potential sources of unfairness to provide better outcomes for different groups of people.
Justice issues can arise from proactive climate action undertaken to tackle climate change, but also from reactively adapting to the impacts of unpreventable climate change and biodiversity loss. Individuals’ vulnerability is a combination of these. Action may place unaffordable costs on people and nations who are the most politically, socially and economically marginalised.
Major justice issues are most likely to arise when there is a perception of unfairness; where groups are disproportionately disadvantaged or advantaged, or if measures are not accessible to all. Procedural and distributional justice issues are two of the most common and require different approaches. Procedural injustice, (where groups of people may feel their rights or viewpoints have been ignored, not considered in the first place, or their concerns have not been adequately addressed) may require addressing power imbalances. Distributional justice concerns vary on a sector-by-sector basis, but relate to a perception of fairness around who pays, who is helped with costs, and who benefits.
For some groups, there are outstanding, unrectified injustices domestically or overseas resulting from damage or actions in the past by the UK state or companies. There is disagreement on whether compensation should be dealt with separately from just transition issues, as it is for historical rather than future injustices.
Key Points
- Justice and human rights issues may arise from action to protect the climate and environment.
- Issues can be ‘procedural’, where affected people, have not had an adequate say in the process; or ‘distributive’, where costs and benefits of changes have not been fairly distributed.
- There are several UK Government and devolved government commitments to achieve a ‘just transition’ to pre-empt or resolve such justice issues. These include legislative and non-legislative provisions such as the creation of the Just Transition Commission in Scotland.
- Failure to adequately consider both types of issues can exacerbate inequalities, affect support for action to address climate change and biodiversity loss, and lead to legal challenges. Ultimately this can impact policy implementation.
- Some stakeholders have called for further action from the UK Government, including strengthening company reporting rules on human rights and environmental due diligence in their supply chain, and addressing climate injustices with developing nations.
- To successfully implement a just transition in the UK, a range of questions will arise and will need to be addressed by policymakers and society more broadly.
Acknowledgements
POSTnotes are based on literature reviews and interviews with a range of stakeholders and are externally peer reviewed. POST would like to thank interviewees and peer reviewers for kindly giving up their time during the preparation of this briefing, including:
Members of the POST Board*
Simon Anderson, International Institute for Environment and Development
Ed Atkins, University of Bristol
Lloyd Austin, Stop Climate Chaos Scotland
Ligia Baracat, Forest Peoples Programme*
Scott Barrett, Columbia University
John Barry, Queens University Belfast & Belfast Climate Commission
Ian Bateman, University of Exeter*
Lissa Batey, Wildlife Trusts
Sandra Bogelein, Climate Change Committee*
Hollie Booth, The Biodiversity Consultancy*
Harriet Bulkeley, University of Durham*
Mike Childs, Friends of the Earth UK
Benafsha Delgado, UN Global Compact Network UK
Joshua Deru, Climate Change Committee*
Karen Ellis, WWF UK
Mel Evans, Greenpeace
Steven Forrest, University of Hull
Phil Franks, International Institute for Environment and Development
Philip Gass, International Institute for Sustainable Development*
Linda Gessner, University of Surrey
Nigel Gilbert, University of Surrey
Arpana Giritharan, Green Alliance
James Gomme, World Business Council for Sustainable Development
Rosie Hails, National Trust*
Oliver Hauser, University of Exeter
Vicki Hird, Sustain
Keith Hyams, University of Warwick
Moustapha Kamal Gueye, International Labour Organization
Laura Kelly, International Institute for Environment and Development
Halliki Kreinin, University of Munster
Sangji Lee, UNDP
Samuel Leigh, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
Lahra Liberti, OECD Development Centre
Sam Ludlow-Taylor, John Lewis Partnership
John Lynch, University of Oxford
Frances Maguire, Scottish Government
Adrian Martin, University of East Anglia
Alexis McGivern, Oxford Net Zero*
Chloe Nemo, Climate Change Committee*
Peter Newell, University of Sussex*
Sophie O’Connell, Green Alliance
Jacqueline O’Hagan, EastSide Partnership
David Obura, CORDIO East Africa & Earth Commission
Emily Polack, International Institute for Environment and Development
Zahra Rana, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
Nick Robins, London School of Economics
Antonina Scheer, London School of Economics*
Patrick Schroder, Chatham House
Colin Seditas, Scottish Government
Jim Skea, Imperial College London*
Amanda Slevin, Queens University Belfast
Laiz Souto de Carvalho, University of Bristol
Benjamin Sovacool, University of Sussex*
Laura Spence, Royal Holloway*
Faustine Wheeler, Green Alliance
Simon Winch, John Lewis Partnership
Matthias Wong, University of Hull
Sophus zu Ermgassen, University of Oxford*
*denotes people who acted as external reviewers of the briefing
Documents to download
Original article link: https://post.parliament.uk/research-briefings/post-pn-0706/
|Academic Fellowships
|Upcoming work
|POST Publications
|
Latest News from
POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
Online Advertising Technology and Competition05/10/2023 15:05:00
A POSTnote looking at online advertising technologies, competition challenges, and potential technological approaches to address these issues.
Child food insecurity and Free School Meals01/08/2023 16:15:00
This POSTnote summarises child food insecurity and Free School Meal initiatives in England, highlighting relevant research evidence and stakeholder perspectives.
Local area energy planning: achieving net zero locally27/07/2023 13:05:00
This POSTnote considers the relatively new process of local area energy planning that aims to deliver net zero targets more effectively at the regional level.
Measuring sustainable environment-food system interactions25/07/2023 10:25:00
This POSTnote describes environmental impact metrics for food systems, which are complex networks of decision-makers, natural processes and human activities.
Public health and climate change: a One Health approach21/07/2023 13:05:00
This POSTnote summarises how the One Health approach can be used to tackle key impacts of climate change and threats to public health. It outlines the key features, challenges and opportunities of implementation. This briefing takes a global perspective on implementing the approach, with areas of focus on UK policy.
Heat pumps17/07/2023 16:15:00
This POSTnote considers advances in heat pump technology, their suitability for UK properties, barriers to deployment and government policy support mechanisms.
Problem-solving courts17/07/2023 11:25:00
This POSTnote outlines the key components of Problem-solving courts (PSC) and summarises the key outcomes of different PSC. It concludes with highlighting the opportunities and challenges to implementation of PSC across England and Wales.
Data science skills in the UK workforce30/06/2023 11:25:00
This POSTnote looks at specialist data skills in the UK, including for artificial intelligence. It considers demand and supply, workforce demographics, challenges, and initiatives to increase supply.