What is a just transition for environmental targets

This POSTnote considers transitions to meet environmental targets and how their costs and benefits for different members of society can be distributed fairly.

The term ‘just transition’ is regularly used in multilateral discussions to agree environmental targets. While definitions differ, the aim of just transition approaches is to address potential sources of unfairness to provide better outcomes for different groups of people.

Justice issues can arise from proactive climate action undertaken to tackle climate change, but also from reactively adapting to the impacts of unpreventable climate change and biodiversity loss. Individuals’ vulnerability is a combination of these. Action may place unaffordable costs on people and nations who are the most politically, socially and economically marginalised.

Major justice issues are most likely to arise when there is a perception of unfairness; where groups are disproportionately disadvantaged or advantaged, or if measures are not accessible to all. Procedural and distributional justice issues are two of the most common and require different approaches. Procedural injustice, (where groups of people may feel their rights or viewpoints have been ignored, not considered in the first place, or their concerns have not been adequately addressed) may require addressing power imbalances. Distributional justice concerns vary on a sector-by-sector basis, but relate to a perception of fairness around who pays, who is helped with costs, and who benefits.

For some groups, there are outstanding, unrectified injustices domestically or overseas resulting from damage or actions in the past by the UK state or companies. There is disagreement on whether compensation should be dealt with separately from just transition issues, as it is for historical rather than future injustices.

Key Points

Justice and human rights issues may arise from action to protect the climate and environment.

Issues can be ‘procedural’, where affected people, have not had an adequate say in the process; or ‘distributive’, where costs and benefits of changes have not been fairly distributed.

There are several UK Government and devolved government commitments to achieve a ‘just transition’ to pre-empt or resolve such justice issues. These include legislative and non-legislative provisions such as the creation of the Just Transition Commission in Scotland.

Failure to adequately consider both types of issues can exacerbate inequalities, affect support for action to address climate change and biodiversity loss, and lead to legal challenges. Ultimately this can impact policy implementation.

Some stakeholders have called for further action from the UK Government, including strengthening company reporting rules on human rights and environmental due diligence in their supply chain, and addressing climate injustices with developing nations.

To successfully implement a just transition in the UK, a range of questions will arise and will need to be addressed by policymakers and society more broadly.

