NCFE
|Printable version
What is an apprenticeship standard?
Whether you’re a training provider, employer or aspiring apprentice, as you begin your research into the world of apprenticeships, you’ll regularly be met with the term ‘apprenticeship standard’. So, what is an apprenticeship standard, and why are they so important? Here, I’ll be answering these questions for you.
What is an apprenticeship standard?
As outlined by the UK Government, “apprenticeship standards show what an apprentice will be doing and the skills required of them, by job role.” They are developed by employer groups which are known as 'trailblazers'.
In a nutshell, an apprenticeship standard is essentially the job role that the apprentice will be training for. The knowledge, skills and behaviours (KSBs) set out within the standard are tailored specifically to ensure that the apprentice succeeds within that job role.
As well as each apprenticeship standard having different KSB requirements, each standard also has different requirements for Gateway when it comes to end-point assessment (EPA).
When preparing for the Gateway audit, it’s important that as a training provider or employer, you and your apprentice look over the specification to ensure you have everything necessary to help you progress through Gateway.
Why is an apprenticeship standard important?
It’s important that apprenticeship standards exist to distinguish the specific KSBs required for that job role. As each standard is so unique, to be successful in one apprenticeship standard does not necessarily mean you will be successful in another.
For example, the apprenticeship standards that we offer range from Customer Service Specialist to Dental Nurse to Early Intervention Practitioner. These job roles vary hugely in terms of the skills and knowledge required, so you can see why outlining specific KSBs within each standard is so crucial!
Apprenticeship standards also outline what is expected of an apprentice, and can therefore be used as a helpful and important guide for the employer, apprentice and training provider to ensure a mutual understanding of the apprenticeship for all.
Want to learn more about apprenticeship standards? You can find out more about which standards are available on the IfATE website. Or, you can visit our apprenticeships page to find out more information on NCFE’s standards and our wider apprenticeship offer.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/whats-an-apprenticeship-standard/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
Transforming assessment: 5 key themes from the E-ATP conference07/11/2022 15:33:15
Blog posted by: Gray Mytton, Assessment Innovation Manager at NCFE.
Exploring Montessori: Trusting in a child’s motivation and abilities07/11/2022 14:15:00
For some, Montessori may be a new philosophy and as such, may appear too complex to appreciate. Here, our Sector Manager for Education and Childcare Janet King explains why this could not be further from the truth.
Celebrating 5 years of end-point assessment!26/10/2022 11:15:00
This month, we’ve been celebrating 5 years of NCFE being an end-point assessment (EPA) organisation! Introduced as part of apprenticeship reform in 2017, EPA is the final stage of an apprenticeship journey and is an impartial assessment of whether an apprentice has developed the skills, knowledge and behaviours outlined in the apprenticeship standard.
Celebrating collaboration this Colleges Week 202221/10/2022 11:15:00
All movements need collaborators, and as such, we’re proud to be involved in some fantastic partnerships that are researching, supporting and showcasing the incredible work of colleges.
Colleges Week 2022: A look at the rich history of colleges17/10/2022 14:15:00
Colleges have been around in name at least for almost 800 years. They’ve seen 35 monarchs and 55 Prime Ministers come and go.
Understanding ADHD this ADHD Awareness Month10/10/2022 13:33:00
October marks ADHD Awareness Month, which provides us with an opportunity to consider not only what we know about ADHD, but where we could learn a little more, so that we can be confident in both our understanding and provision of support where needed.
5 things we learned at our autumn education and childcare student conference03/10/2022 11:15:00
NCFE’s recent autumn education and childcare student conference invited staff and learners from across the country to join them and hear from their expert speakers as they shared their knowledge, advice and guidance with all in attendance.
Celebrating women in software engineering this National Coding Week22/09/2022 14:15:00
As of 2019, there are now over one million women working in core-STEM roles in the UK. Yet, did you know that women make up just 16.4% of total ICT professionals in this country?