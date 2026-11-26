Freezing rain is one of the less common forms of winter precipitation in the UK, but when the right conditions come together it can create both striking scenes and significant hazards.

Unlike ordinary rain, freezing rain consists of liquid water droplets that are below freezing point. When these droplets strike a sufficiently cold surface, they freeze almost instantly, creating a smooth coating of clear ice known as glaze.

Why does freezing rain happen?

To understand freezing rain, it helps to follow a precipitation particle on its journey from cloud to ground.

Precipitation will often begin as snow when temperatures are sufficiently cold higher up in the atmosphere. Normally, if the air remains cold all the way to the surface, those snowflakes can reach the ground without melting.

Freezing rain requires a more complicated temperature profile.

If falling snow encounters a layer of air where temperatures are above 0°C, it melts and becomes liquid rain. However, if those raindrops then enter another layer of sub-zero air close to the surface, something interesting can happen: rather than immediately turning back into ice, the droplets can remain liquid despite having a temperature below 0 °C. They have become supercooled.

When one of these supercooled droplets reaches a surface that is close to or below freezing, it spreads slightly before rapidly freezing. As more droplets arrive, a transparent layer of ice can gradually build up across roads, pavements, trees, power lines and other exposed surfaces.

How can water stay liquid below 0 °C?

We generally think of water as freezing at 0 °C, but the process is slightly more complicated for tiny droplets in the atmosphere.

For a droplet to freeze, ice crystals normally need something to begin forming around, known as an ice nucleus. Without a suitable nucleus, droplets can remain in liquid form at temperatures several degrees below freezing. This is known as supercooling.

Supercooled water itself is not particularly unusual in the atmosphere. These droplets are frequently found within clouds, especially during winter, and play an important part in precipitation processes.

It is when supercooled liquid droplets survive all the way to the surface that freezing rain becomes particularly important.

Why can freezing rain be dangerous?

The layer of clear ice produced by freezing rain can make surfaces exceptionally slippery. Even relatively small amounts can leave roads and pathways resembling an ice rink, creating hazardous travelling conditions.

If freezing rain continues for long enough, the accumulation of ice can also become surprisingly heavy. Ice coating branches and overhead infrastructure adds extra weight, potentially bringing down trees and power lines and leading to wider disruption. Freezing rain can also be extremely hazardous to aircraft.

In some parts of the world these effects can occur on a much larger scale. Freezing rain is more common in areas of the United States, for example, where significant accumulations are associated with what are often called ice storms. If enough glaze builds up, trees and power lines can break under its weight, potentially causing widespread disruption.

Why is freezing rain relatively rare in the UK?

Freezing rain needs a particular sequence of temperature layers, with sufficiently cold air for snow to form higher in the atmosphere, warmer air to melt it on its journey downwards, and then another shallow layer of sub-zero air near the surface to supercool the resulting droplets.

Those specific conditions mean freezing rain is not something we see particularly often in the UK.

But when it does occur, its combination of liquid precipitation and sub-zero surfaces means conditions can change quickly. What looks like ordinary rain falling from the sky can leave behind a coating of clear ice, making freezing rain one of winter's more unusual, and potentially disruptive, weather phenomena.

READ MORE:

Week ahead: Rain, cold winds and the risk of hill snow

Could we see a cold winter ahead?

Deep dive: What could Sudden stratospheric warming mean for the UK?

How do we help people turn career interest into opportunity?

Keep up to date with weather warnings, and you can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.

About this blog

This is the official blog of the Met Office news team, intended to provide journalists and bloggers with the latest weather, climate science and business news, and information from the Met Office.