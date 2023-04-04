NCFE
What is Gateway in an apprenticeship?
Whether you’re a training provider, college, employer, or a current or aspiring apprentice, you’ll likely have come across the term ‘Gateway’ in relation to reaching the final assessment stage of an apprenticeship. Being prepared for Gateway is a crucial step in guaranteeing timely achievement for all involved in the process – but what exactly is it?
Here, I explain the meaning of Gateway, its importance within the apprenticeship structure, and the requirements expected at this stage. After all, the learning process for any apprentice is a journey – one which we’re here to help ensure is smooth and easy to navigate!
So, what is Gateway?
Gateway is the period of time between an apprentice completing their training and commencing their end-point assessment (EPA), during which the apprentice is asked to showcase the knowledge, skills and behaviours (KSBs) that they’ve learned along the way.
To enter Gateway, the apprentice must have completed and achieved the minimum requirements necessary to undertake the EPA as set out in their apprenticeship assessment plan, in order to show that they have acquired the competencies necessary for their job role.
Once the employer, training provider and apprentice are all in agreement that they are ready to enter Gateway, all of the required evidence (which we go into more detail on below) should be submitted, along with the Gateway declaration form by the training provider to confirm this. The apprentice will then be ready to begin their EPA!
For a more detailed description of Gateway and what it means, you can watch our video below:
What are the apprenticeship Gateway requirements?
Gateway requirements can differ depending on individual apprenticeship standards – so, the answer to this question will vary according to the apprentice’s chosen pathway. Generally speaking, the provider will need to submit the following on behalf of the apprentice when entering Gateway:
- Proof of English and maths qualifications (such as certification)
- A signed Gateway declaration form
- A portfolio of evidence
- An evidence tracker (where portfolio evidence is demonstrably mapped to criteria)
- An EPA booking form.
Further requirements could include proof of any additional qualifications relevant to the chosen standard, evidence of an enhanced DBS check, or the outline of a personal development plan that the apprentice has followed during their apprenticeship.
The EPAO (end-point assessment organisation) will be able to confirm specific Gateway requirements with the employer, provider and apprentice. Always bear in mind that a good EPAO should always provide you with guidance and additional resources in plenty of time ahead of your submission!
Seeking more information on apprenticeships?
Here, I’ve explained the meaning of Gateway, its importance in the apprenticeship process and the requirements that are usually associated with entering this stage. I’m hoping this information proves helpful as you look to progress on the apprenticeship journey.
If you have further questions on the topic of apprenticeships or EPA, please take a look at the apprenticeships area of our website or visit our blog, where we’re always seeking to answer your questions.
I recently outlined what an apprenticeship standard is and also answered seven of your most searched questions on the internet about apprenticeships – including how apprenticeships are funded, and whether it’s ever too late to consider starting an apprenticeship.
Finally, whether a provider, college or apprentice, I’d like to wish you luck as you continue on the apprenticeship journey – you’ve got this!
