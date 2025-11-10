Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
What is Pride in Place?
The government’s Pride in Place Programme will see up to £5 billion given to nearly 250 areas across the UK. Each area will receive up to £20 million of funding and support over the next 10 years to make long-term improvements that residents want.
With Pride in Place, residents, businesses, and community groups will deliver real improvements that matter to local people. This is led by local people and backed by the UK government.
Communities will be able to spend the funding on what matters most to them – from improvements to pavements and high streets to investing in culture and green spaces.
Find out if your community will be receiving funding as part of Pride in Place
Learn more about our Phase 1 communities
Learn more about our Phase 2 communities
Pride in Place: Who decides where the funding goes?
The Pride in Place Programme gives power to local people and partnerships, bringing together residents, the local MP, the council, businesses and community organisations to decide how they would like to shape their area.
Learn more about how the Pride in Place programme works
Each of the nearly 250 areas receiving this money will form a ‘Neighbourhood Board’. These boards will put local people at the centre of defining their area’s future, bringing together residents, local businesses, grassroots campaigners, workplace representatives, faith leaders, and community organisations.
Involving their community, the board should generate a vision for the future of their area and set out a pathway to deliver that over the course of the 10-year programme (and beyond).
Click here for the full press release
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
