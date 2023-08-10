Children’s Commissioner
What is stop and search and how does it affect children?
Over the last year, I have published a series of reports on strip searching by police carried out as part of stop and searches, following the shocking incident involving Child Q. You can find these reports here and here.
Stop and search is the name given to a number of powers that police have to search people or vehicles in public, when they have reasonable grounds to believe that certain crimes have been committed.
While children under 10 years old are below the age of criminal responsibility, children may be stopped and searched by police.
In 2021-22, police in England and Wales stopped and searched a child 94,975 times. The reason for these searches was most commonly for drugs (41,769, 44%) or offensive weapons not including firearms (26,927, 28%). Of these, 8,516 (9%) ended up in an arrest – 7% of those for drugs, 11% for offensive weapons.
There are reasons why children might be concerned about stop and search:
- Black children are much more likely to be stopped and searched than White children.
- Stop and search can affect children’s experience of public space and their communities. It can make them feel scared, unwelcome or unsafe.
- Some individual children are stopped and searched repeatedly.
- Children who have been stopped and searched may not trust the police or have confidence in them to protect them.
