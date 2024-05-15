What is techUK's new Putting AI into Action campaign?

Blog from Usman Ikhlaq at techUK as part of our #UnleashInnovation campaign 2024

Our new Putting AI into Action campaign serves as a one stop shop for showcasing the opportunities and benefits of AI adoption across sectors and markets. While our focus for 2024 is to promote techUK’s broader AI adoption work and to increase AI adoption across all markets, we will be shining a particular spotlight on the following four sectors:

Health and social care

Cyber

Central government

Transport

techUK is coordinating events, reports and insights to demonstrate some of the significant opportunities for AI adoption in 2024, as well as working with key stakeholders to identify and address current barriers to adoption.

AI adoption challenges

The challenges to AI adoption are well known. From understanding how to deploy new AI models, to bridging the trust gap, key stakeholders must engage with one another to overcome the blockers that prevent organisations from maximising the benefits of the use and deployment of AI.

AI adoption solutions

Government and organisations working together will ensure that the right policies are in place to ensure that AI is deployed safely and transparently, while allowing organisations to grow and innovate as they adopt AI across their business functions.

AI adoption opportunities

Adopting AI will have numerous benefits for organisations, ranging from increasing efficiencies by carrying out repetitive administration task, to advancing the UK’s economic resilience on a wider macro level.

What’s next?

techUK’s Putting AI into Action campaign hopes to address the challenges, provide practical solutions and to contribute to the UK’s AI adoption conversation. As covered in this insight, we are developing thinking on how the UK can continue to be a world leader in AI readiness. With over 1000 members, many of whom are developing or deploying AI, and with strong networks across public, private and third sectors, techUK is uniquely positioned to convene the experts and industry leader to put AI into action.

We are currently refreshing our Putting AI into Action report, with a view to publish a new version in the summer. To get involved, members can sign up to our AI Adoption Working Group here.

For more information or to get involved, and to track upcoming events, please visit our AI Adoption Hub here.

