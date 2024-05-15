techUK
|Printable version
What is techUK's new Putting AI into Action campaign?
Blog from Usman Ikhlaq at techUK as part of our #UnleashInnovation campaign 2024
Our new Putting AI into Action campaign serves as a one stop shop for showcasing the opportunities and benefits of AI adoption across sectors and markets. While our focus for 2024 is to promote techUK’s broader AI adoption work and to increase AI adoption across all markets, we will be shining a particular spotlight on the following four sectors:
-
Health and social care
-
Cyber
-
Central government
-
Transport
techUK is coordinating events, reports and insights to demonstrate some of the significant opportunities for AI adoption in 2024, as well as working with key stakeholders to identify and address current barriers to adoption.
AI adoption challenges
The challenges to AI adoption are well known. From understanding how to deploy new AI models, to bridging the trust gap, key stakeholders must engage with one another to overcome the blockers that prevent organisations from maximising the benefits of the use and deployment of AI.
AI adoption solutions
Government and organisations working together will ensure that the right policies are in place to ensure that AI is deployed safely and transparently, while allowing organisations to grow and innovate as they adopt AI across their business functions.
AI adoption opportunities
Adopting AI will have numerous benefits for organisations, ranging from increasing efficiencies by carrying out repetitive administration task, to advancing the UK’s economic resilience on a wider macro level.
What’s next?
techUK’s Putting AI into Action campaign hopes to address the challenges, provide practical solutions and to contribute to the UK’s AI adoption conversation. As covered in this insight, we are developing thinking on how the UK can continue to be a world leader in AI readiness. With over 1000 members, many of whom are developing or deploying AI, and with strong networks across public, private and third sectors, techUK is uniquely positioned to convene the experts and industry leader to put AI into action.
We are currently refreshing our Putting AI into Action report, with a view to publish a new version in the summer. To get involved, members can sign up to our AI Adoption Working Group here.
For more information or to get involved, and to track upcoming events, please visit our AI Adoption Hub here.
View all campaign week content
techUK – Unleashing UK Tech and Innovation
The UK is home to emerging technologies that have the power to revolutionise entire industries. From quantum to semiconductors; from gaming to the New Space Economy, they all have the unique opportunity to help prepare for what comes next.
techUK members lead the development of these technologies. Together we are working with Government and other stakeholders to address tech innovation priorities and build an innovation ecosystem that will benefit people, society, economy and the planet - and unleash the UK as a global leader in tech and innovation.
For more information, or to get in touch, please visit our Innovation Hub and click ‘contact us’.
Tech and Innovation Summit, 19 June
Emerging technologies will be debated and explored at our annual Tech and Innovation Summit, taking place on 19 June. This campaign week will directly feed into the themes discussed at the Summit.
techUK’s flagship Tech and Innovation Summit returns to traverse the extraordinary and ground-breaking discoveries made possible by the application of emerging and transformative technologies.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/what-is-techuk-s-new-putting-ai-into-action-campaign.html
Latest News from
techUK
Centre for Emerging Technology & Security publish report on AI and Strategic Decision Making15/05/2024 10:05:00
The report presents the findings of a CETaS research project commissioned by the Joint Intelligence Organisation (JIO) and GCHQ, on the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) and strategic decision-making.
UK Government announces first test flight of quantum-based navigation systems14/05/2024 16:25:00
The UK Government recently launched the first airborne trials of a quantum anti-jamming technology, a significant step toward ensuring safer flights.
Quantum commercialisation: A review of the UK funding landscape14/05/2024 11:25:00
Guest blog from Roger Mckinlay at UKRI as part of our #UnleashInnovation campaign week 2024.
techUK Unleashing Innovation Week 202413/05/2024 16:25:00
#UnleashInnovation – techUK's Technology and Innovation programme is excited to host its innovation campaign week, as part of the Unleashing Innovation campaign, from 13-17 May.
Ofcom publishes review of Future of TV Distribution in the UK13/05/2024 09:20:00
As news came this week of Disney and Warner Bros harking back to a pre-internet era offering of "bundling" their services together, so UK regulator Ofcom publishes its findings as it examined the future of TV distribution.
techUK co-signs Smart Data Council’s non-governmental members response to UK government’s Roadmap10/05/2024 11:15:00
techUK, together with several other non-governmental members of the Smart Data Council, has co-signed a response to UK government’s Smart Data Roadmap.
World-firsts in Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement accelerate tech innovation10/05/2024 10:20:00
The Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement (A-UK FTA) entered into force on 31 May 2023. It is the UK’s first FTA designed from scratch and sets new global standards for digital, tech and services.
Ofcom: Protecting children from harm consultation08/05/2024 12:25:00
Today, Ofcom has published its call for evidence focussed on protecting children from harm. The consultation is the second of this phase of the process, following on from one earlier this year on guidance for service providers publishing pornographic content. The second phase of the regulator’s approach to implementation focuses on child safety, pornography and the protection of women and girls.
techUK responds to regulators' strategic approaches to artificial intelligence08/05/2024 09:25:00
On 30 April, 12 of the UK’s regulators published their strategic action plan for AI, at the request of Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology as part of the UK’s pro-innovation approach to AI regulation.