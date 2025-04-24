What is the Free Courses for Jobs programme?

Free Courses for Jobs is a fully funded, government-backed initiative enabling adult learners - aged 19 and over - to access Level 3 qualifications for free.

Initially launched in September 2020, the programme is specifically targeted at individuals who have not achieved a Level 3 qualification, helping them to progress in their education through Government funded training.

Equivalent to an A Level or advanced technical certificate or diploma, these courses aim to equip learners with the skills and knowledge needed to secure better job opportunities in high-demand sectors of the workforce.

What are the benefits of Free Courses for Jobs?

These government-funded courses present a wealth of benefits to learners, and in turn, employers and training providers.

This includes:

Increased employability: Learners can gain skills highly valued by employers, empowering them to become more competitive in the job market.

Career Progression: Free Courses for Jobs have the potential to open doors to new roles or promotions within a learner’s current field.

Financial Growth: Aimed at those earning below £25,000, courses are tailored to learners looking to improve their earning potential by qualifying for higher-paying positions.

Personal Development: This selection of Level 3 courses can build help to build a learner’s confidence and expertise within their chosen area of study.

If eligible, learners will also not have to pay course fees as these will be paid for by the Government.

Who is eligible for Free Courses for Jobs?

Eligibility for the Free Courses for Jobs programme is remarkably straightforward, ensuring those that need the funding most can benefit. Learner’s must:

Be aged 19 or over.

Be earning less than £25,000 per year or are unemployed.

Not be in possession of a Level 3 qualification.

In some areas, there may be slightly different rules about the maximum amount you can earn and the qualifications you already have. Education centres and training providers should look to ensure potential learners are aware of these criteria within their area when helping them to navigate the application process.

What qualifications are available?

The Free Courses for Jobs programme offers a wide range of qualifications across various sectors, catering to diverse areas-of-interest and career goals while addressing skills shortages to improve the UK’s economic development.

Courses are wide and varied in scope, and may include everything from coding and cyber security to early years teaching and health and social care. A full list of qualifications is available at Gov.UK.

At NCFE, we provide 52 qualifications eligible for national and regional funding under the scheme, with 34 receiving national funding and 18 receiving regional funding. Browse our full list of courses here.

Each of our courses is developed by our sector experts to ensure they meet the needs of the relevant sectors they are aligned to.

In summary, Free Courses for Jobs marks a win-win for learners, education centres and training providers alike, offering free access to valuable qualifications and enabling individuals to achieve their career aspirations while plugging vital skills gaps in the UK economy.

Looking to empower adults through education? See our list of fully-funded, Level 3 Free Courses for Jobs qualifications, download our Free Courses for Jobs brochure and get support from our team.