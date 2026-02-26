Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
What is the Public Sector Contract and how does it support SMEs in public sector procurement?
Find out how our Public Sector Contract supports small and medium-sized enterprises.
This article provides guidance on the Public Sector Contract (PSC), specifically tailored to help smaller businesses confidently bid for opportunities.
Crown Commercial Service (CCS) published its latest Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) action plan in October 2025, reaffirming our commitment to helping smaller businesses bid for government contracts. The plan outlines 7 improvements to be achieved within 12 to 18 months:
The actions address the need for early consultation with SMEs, even before market engagement for a commercial agreement. This helps SMEs to understand the opportunities available to them; how they can get onto CCS commercial agreements, and what guidance and support is available.
The actions are as follows:
- Encourage early networking opportunities.
- Publish Supplier Specifics articles and guidance.
- Increase transparency of upcoming CCS agreements.
- Provide Public Sector Contract (PSC) guidance.
- Increase signposting to Central Digital Platform.
- Provide buyers with up to date spend data.
- Continuously improve internal processes to consistently consider SMEs throughout the procurement lifecycle.
What is the Public Sector Contract?
The PSC is our standardised template for framework contracts used by public sector bodies to buy common goods and services.
Originally developed under the Procurement Contract Regulations 2015, it has since been updated to align with the Procurement Act 2023.
The PSC establishes terms and conditions governing both the relationship between CCS and each supplier, and the relationship between buyers and suppliers at the call-off level.
It is a modular contract – which means it is broken down into smaller, manageable, and standardised units (modules). To meet individual procurement needs, buyers have the flexibility to tailor the content to their specific requirements by applying, removing, or adding supplementary terms. This approach is intended to minimise the necessity of drafting entirely new terms and conditions for each procurement.
The PSC-developed agreement typically includes these main areas:
- liabilities and insurances
- data processing relationships
- intellectual property rights
- prompt payment terms
The PSC has been used to support agreements ranging from basic office supplies to complex technology projects. CCS agreements that are developed with the PSC are used across the entire UK public sector, including:
- central government departments
- local authorities
- NHS trusts
- emergency services (blue light organisations)
Benefits for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises
We’ve designed the PSC with SMEs in mind. It offers significant advantages to help provide a fairer playing field for smaller, more agile businesses. For example:
- reduced administrative burden: the PSC provides a consistent approach to doing business with government across CCS agreements, in turn making bidding for government work simpler
- clearer expectations: the standardised nature of the PSC provides clarity on the responsibilities and liabilities of all parties
- faster contracting: with predefined agreed terms and conditions, the time it takes to place a contract can be significantly reduced with no prolonged negotiations
- alignment: the PSC is designed to create a more consistent and familiar contracting environment for SMEs across government by aligning, wherever possible, with the Cabinet Office Standard Contracts.
Finding support and further information
- for further information on supplying to the public sector read more of our Supplier Specifics articles
- learn how to become a CCS supplier
Feedback
We always welcome feedback, suggestions or queries. Submit your feedback to smefeedback@crowncommercial.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/how-does-the-public-sector-contract-support-smes-in-public-procurement-supplier-specifics
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
Introducing Government Commercial Agency10/02/2026 12:20:00
On 1 April 2026, Crown Commercial Service and several Cabinet Office Central Commercial teams (operating under the Government Commercial Function) will join to form the Government Commercial Agency.
Teen sentenced after guilty plea for possessing terrorist material19/01/2026 16:25:00
An 18-year-old from Cwmbran has been sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing a terrorism document, following a thorough investigation by police and prosecution by the Crown Prosecution Service.
How to successfully subcontract: A guide for SMEs08/01/2026 12:20:00
Kathryn Wood, CCS Commercial Lead for Workforce Solutions and SME champion, discusses the benefits and considerations for SMEs of subcontracting.
Prosecutors ready to charge new Channel crossing offences05/01/2026 14:15:00
From Monday 5 January prosecutors in England and Wales will be able to charge those involved in small boast crossings with new offences that make it illegal to supply items such as engines and those who endanger the lives of others whilst crossing the Channel.
What does the new social value model mean for public sector procurement?16/12/2025 09:20:00
Our Head of Policy Delivery, Charlene Maginnis, answers your questions on how the new social value model in Procurement Policy Note (PPN) 002 applies when using frameworks.
New CCS technology framework supports public sector digital transformation15/12/2025 11:33:00
New Technology Services 4 framework helps public sector organisations modernise digital systems and adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation technologies.
Man jailed for hiring taxi drivers to help smuggle migrants to France01/12/2025 16:10:00
An unemployed man who hired a team of taxi drivers in a conspiracy to smuggle migrants illegally to France in the back of lorries was recently (28 Novemebr 2025) jailed.
Three men found guilty of the murder of County Durham grandfather03/11/2025 15:25:00
Three men who were involved in the fatal shooting of a County Durham grandfather were recently (31 October 2025) found guilty of murder at Teesside Crown Court.