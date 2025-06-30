What is the Regulatory Innovation Office? And what is it not…

techUK was an early advocate for a Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO), because we understand the UK leads in innovation but has struggled to scale new technologies, risking a lag in AI, autonomous vehicles, and other advancements.

What the RIO is?

The Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO) Office is a 20-person strong directorate within DSIT, designed to identify and address significant regulatory barriers holding back science and technology development (i.e. challenges bringing products to market and regulatory barriers to scaling in the UK) by: working with businesses, regulators and departments to address regulatory barriers that are holding back innovation; and driving wider change in regulators’ behaviour and attitudes towards innovation.

The purpose of the RIO is to deliver practical, implementation ready solutions by accelerating regulatory approvals, reducing regulatory complexity, and supporting regulatory experimentation. RIO focuses on technologies and sectors which have the greatest growth potential to get cutting-edge ideas to market safely and swiftly.

How does it function?

The RIO offers an integrated pathway to address regulatory barriers to innovation in growth-driving sectors and technologies, through:

industry and regulator engagement;

using the government’s convening power to bring together stakeholders to work through these obstacles and test novel approaches;

advising on changes to existing rules or the establishment of new standards.

developing and promoting best practice for innovation enabling regulation.

The role and functions of the Office are being developed and defined at a Ministerial level, jointly by Peter Kyle MP and Lord Patrick Vallance. While, the RIO does not possess superior legal powers over regulation, it plays a crucial coordinating and enabling role, by providing policy advice to DSIT regarding primary legislation or standards, where appropriate and work with the Regulatory Horizons Council on deep regulatory challenges. The RIO can also delegate the Regulation Pioneer's Fund where regulators can ask for funding to test novel approaches.

What it isn’t.

While there may be confusion about the role and function of the RIO, it should be noted; the Regulatory Innovation Office is not an ‘all purpose’ office for regulatory challenges. They must have a mission focus.

That mission is to focus on where there are specific regulatory challenges hindering economic growth and business investment. The RIO’s mission initially support the growth of four fast-growing areas of technology, these areas are:

Engineering biology,

Space and space launch,

Artificial Intelligence and digital in healthcare and;

Connected and autonomous technology.

The purpose, functions and duties of the RIO are expected to evolve over the course of its first two years and currently, the RIO are in listening-mode for feedback on other areas where they can make a difference.

How stakeholders can engage with the RIO?

Stakeholders will be most successful in their engagements with the Office, if they can specifically outline requests—whether related to emerging technologies, or sector-specific regulatory challenges- where the RIO can play a role including:

What is the regulatory challenge or issue that needs addressing?

What is the growth potential of the technology?

How can RIO's involvement (in line with their current functions) make a difference?

Any evidence, examples or case studies to support the request.

techUK are interested in hearing if your firm has any specific regulatory obstacles to innovation in growth driving sectors and new technologies.

Please email samiah.anderson@techuk.org with your proposals.