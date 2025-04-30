What is UV radiation and how does it affect your health?

In this article, we'll explain what UV radiation is, how it affects your health, and how you can protect yourself from too much UV exposure.

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is a type of energy that comes from the sun and some artificial sources like tanning beds. While some UV radiation is needed to make vitamin D, too much can harm your skin and eyes.

What is UV radiation?

UV radiation is part of the light spectrum, which includes visible light and other types of energy. There are three types of UV radiation: UVA, UVB, and UVC. UVC is mostly blocked by the Earth's atmosphere, but UVA and UVB can reach the ground and affect our health.

How UV radiation affects your health

Skin health

Sunburn: UV radiation can cause sunburn, making your skin hot, red, and sore. Severe sunburn can lead to blisters and peeling. Repeated sunburns can increase the risk of skin cancer because UV radiation damages the DNA in your skin cells. Not all of this damage can be repaired, leading to long-term skin aging and a higher risk of skin cancer.

Skin cancer: UV radiation is a major cause of skin cancer, including melanoma (the most serious type) and non-melanoma. Protecting your skin from UV radiation is important to reduce the risk of skin cancer.

Eye health

Short-term effects: UV radiation can damage the surface of your eyes, including the cornea and lens. This can cause conditions like photokeratitis, which is similar to sunburn but affects the eyes. Symptoms include pain, redness, and temporary vision loss.

Long-term effects: Long-term exposure to UV radiation can lead to serious eye conditions like cataracts, which are the leading cause of blindness worldwide. UV radiation is also a risk factor for age-related macular degeneration, which affects the retina and can lead to vision loss.

