What is your experience with cross-border healthcare between England and Wales? Welsh Affairs Committee seeking views

The Welsh Affairs Committee recently launched a survey inviting NHS patients who use cross-border healthcare between England and Wales to share their experience.

The Committee is seeking to understand what the most pressing issues are for those accessing healthcare across the border, including if Welsh language provision is sufficient.

Results from the survey will help inform the Committee’s inquiry examining the challenges faced by people accessing cross-border healthcare. The inquiry builds on the Committee’s previous evidence session on cross-border healthcare to explore in greater depth the issues affecting patients.

NHS patients from all across Wales and parts of England may face challenges accessing healthcare across the border, such as accessing medical records, transport and hospital referrals.

The deadline for the survey is 13 April and it can be accessed on the Committee’s website.

The Committee also welcomes written evidence on its full terms of reference, including how the use of data and digitalisation could improve patients’ experiences and the impact of recent policy healthcare announcements.

