What should the government do to give care experienced young people the best possible future?

When I speak to children in care, they share the same hopes and dreams as their peers but are often not able to access the same opportunities. Things that other children might take for granted are not easily available to those in or leaving care: housing, financial support, help getting to and from school, college or university, or work experience.

As Children’s Commissioner I have a statutory duty to advocate for their rights. Listening to care experienced children and young people and ensuring their voices are heard as part of conversations around social care reforms is critical.

I asked three of my care experienced Ambassadors what they want the government to do to give them the best possible future.

Yusuf: “What would make the future better for care experienced young people is a system that truly listens, follows through, and treats us with consistency and respect. Too often, young people are passed between social workers, forced to repeat their stories, while decisions are slowed down by layers of bureaucracy that delay simple things like seeing family or going on a trip. Stability matters, yet many experience frequent placement changes, limited contact with family, and a lack of proper support when trying to rebuild those relationships.

We also need stronger advocacy and accountability. Young people should not feel their voices are dismissed or their words misinterpreted. Children and young people being moved away from everything they’ve ever known; being paired with families who do not invest in their culture or ambitions. Social workers are often stretched across too many cases, and while many care deeply, the system does not always give them the capacity to stand up for young people in the way they should. At the same time, there needs to be greater recognition and investment in the workforce supporting us.

Finally, the transition out of care must improve. The drop in support at 18 is too sharp, and too many young people are left to navigate housing, finances and education alone unless they push for help themselves. A better future means consistent support, fair access to opportunities, proper funding for education, and a system that backs young people rather than expecting them to fight for the basics.”

Chan: “I think the future gets better for care experienced young people like me when the tiers are removed and we stop assuming that some care experiences matter more than others. There can be a quiet hierarchy, where adoptees are seen as less in need because they have a permanent family.

But identity, loss and questions about where you come from do not just go away.

A better future means redefining what ‘care experienced’ really means, by recognising every young person equally and offering support that lasts, not support that only fits a category.”

Sasha: “In my experience, specific youth groups for care experienced children are crucial for validating a person‘s emotions and seeing that they aren’t alone. More of these groups in local communities can help support care experienced young people make friends who can better understand their experience. Greater help in sixth forms may also be helpful. Assistance in workplaces for care experienced young people can help them settle into the world of work better, as environmental changes can be tough.”