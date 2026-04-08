Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
What should the government do to give care experienced young people the best possible future?
When I speak to children in care, they share the same hopes and dreams as their peers but are often not able to access the same opportunities. Things that other children might take for granted are not easily available to those in or leaving care: housing, financial support, help getting to and from school, college or university, or work experience.
As Children’s Commissioner I have a statutory duty to advocate for their rights. Listening to care experienced children and young people and ensuring their voices are heard as part of conversations around social care reforms is critical.
I asked three of my care experienced Ambassadors what they want the government to do to give them the best possible future.
Yusuf: “What would make the future better for care experienced young people is a system that truly listens, follows through, and treats us with consistency and respect. Too often, young people are passed between social workers, forced to repeat their stories, while decisions are slowed down by layers of bureaucracy that delay simple things like seeing family or going on a trip. Stability matters, yet many experience frequent placement changes, limited contact with family, and a lack of proper support when trying to rebuild those relationships.
We also need stronger advocacy and accountability. Young people should not feel their voices are dismissed or their words misinterpreted. Children and young people being moved away from everything they’ve ever known; being paired with families who do not invest in their culture or ambitions. Social workers are often stretched across too many cases, and while many care deeply, the system does not always give them the capacity to stand up for young people in the way they should. At the same time, there needs to be greater recognition and investment in the workforce supporting us.
Finally, the transition out of care must improve. The drop in support at 18 is too sharp, and too many young people are left to navigate housing, finances and education alone unless they push for help themselves. A better future means consistent support, fair access to opportunities, proper funding for education, and a system that backs young people rather than expecting them to fight for the basics.”
Chan: “I think the future gets better for care experienced young people like me when the tiers are removed and we stop assuming that some care experiences matter more than others. There can be a quiet hierarchy, where adoptees are seen as less in need because they have a permanent family.
But identity, loss and questions about where you come from do not just go away.
A better future means redefining what ‘care experienced’ really means, by recognising every young person equally and offering support that lasts, not support that only fits a category.”
Sasha: “In my experience, specific youth groups for care experienced children are crucial for validating a person‘s emotions and seeing that they aren’t alone. More of these groups in local communities can help support care experienced young people make friends who can better understand their experience. Greater help in sixth forms may also be helpful. Assistance in workplaces for care experienced young people can help them settle into the world of work better, as environmental changes can be tough.”
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/news-and-blogs/what-should-the-government-do-to-give-care-experienced-young-people-the-best-possible-future/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Children in care with complex medical needs are stuck in hospital07/04/2026 09:10:00
Throughout my time as Commissioner, I have met children across the country who speak to me about what they love, what they want from life and the challenges they face. I have met children who have experienced severe adversity, witnessed terrible crimes, or who have been failed by the systems that are meant to protect them.
Alice’s story: The cost of illegal children’s homes06/04/2026 09:10:00
Dame Rachel de Souza responds to the case of ‘Alice’, a young girl at risk of sexual exploitation placed in an illegal home and subjected to abuse by carers. The case was jointly reported by LBC and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on new screen time guidance for parents of under-5s30/03/2026 15:33:00
Statement given recently (27 March 2026) from the Children’s Commissioner on new screen time guidance for parents of under-5s.
Press Notice: Children spending thousands of days stuck in hospital waiting for the right support to go home, as Children’s Commissioner warns of ‘hidden crisis’ in community and social care24/03/2026 09:20:00
Children are spending tens of thousands of days stuck in hospital when they don’t need to be because the support they need to go home is not available – meaning children who desperately need hospital care are left waiting for beds.
Guest Blog: It’s Welcome to Your Vote Week – Electoral Commission11/03/2026 12:05:00
Throughout my time as Children’s Commissioner, I have heard from a million children and know how socially aware and engaged young people today are – as well as being full of practical ideas to make England the best place to grow up.
Press Notice: Colleges are stepping in to provide students with support, despite delays in key information about their additional needs, Children’s Commissioner warns06/03/2026 10:15:00
Delayed or incomplete information sharing between schools and local services is leaving colleges without the key insights they need to support young people effectively, limiting their ability to meet young people’s additional needs and prepare them for a life beyond education, the Children’s Commissioner has warned.
Supporting children to talk about conflict in the Middle East04/03/2026 17:20:00
Over the weekend, many children would have seen the distressing news and horrifying images from the escalating conflict in the Middle East. For some this may feel especially close to home if they have family members in affected areas or connections through wider communities. For others, it is a crisis that creates a feeling of uncertainty and instability and reminds them of the fragile nature of world politics today.
Reflecting on the past year, and looking ahead to Dame Rachel’s final year as Children’s Commissioner04/03/2026 12:20:00
As Dame Rachel de Souza begins her final year as Children’s Commissioner, we’re reflecting on what’s been achieved in the past 12 months and looking ahead to the work that still needs to be done to make England the best place to grow up.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Individual Support Plans and Education, Health and Care Plans in the Schools White Paper24/02/2026 13:25:00
Statement given yesterday from the Children’s Commissioner on Individual Support Plans and Education, Health and Care Plans in the Schools White Paper.