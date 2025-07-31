RUSI
|Printable version
What Singapore's First Public Cyber Attribution Tells Us
For the first time, Singapore has called out a China-linked cyber threat actor group, to the chagrin of Asia's regional hegemon.
‘The intent of this threat actor in attacking Singapore is quite clear’, Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs Mr. K Shanmugam noted.
‘They are going after high value, strategic targets. Vital infrastructure that delivers our essential services. If it succeeds, it can conduct espionage, and it can cause major disruption to Singapore and Singaporeans,’ he continued.
On 18 July, during the Cyber Security Agency’s 10th anniversary dinner, Minister Shanmugam used his first speech in his new role to call out a Chinese-linked cyber threat actor group ‘UNC3886' for targeting the country’s critical infrastructure.
Singapore, like most countries – and especially Southeast Asian ones – has historically refrained from publicly ‘naming and shaming’ other states or state-linked actors conducting cyber operations. But the speech marked a shift in that posture. For the first time, Singapore publicly attributed a cyber incident to an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) group, signalling a new phase in how the country addresses the complex interplay between geopolitics and cyber operations, restraint and responses.
For many it might seem unprecedented, but a closer look reveals a Singapore that has been thinking and testing a ‘naming without (fully) naming’ strategy for some time. While Singapore did not go as far as to attribute explicitly to China, there are lessons to be learnt from a small, highly digitised city-state’s use of attribution in a region fraught with geopolitical tensions and with the pressures of a cyber power such as China.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/what-singapores-first-public-cyber-attribution-tells-us
Latest News from
RUSI
For the UK government, it is Time to Take State-Sponsored Assassinations Seriously30/07/2025 11:05:00
Iran’s employment of assassination demands the UK build expertise and channel it into action.
RUSI Welcomes Anne Neuberger as Distinguished Fellow29/07/2025 14:25:00
Former US Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger has been appointed as a Distinguished Fellow of RUSI for an initial three-year period.
US Weapons and European Capability Gaps29/07/2025 09:05:00
NATO allies aiming to increase independence from Washington should focus on generating European capacity in areas where only the US military can currently perform key missions.
What to Make of Macron’s Recent Defence Spending Commitments?28/07/2025 15:05:00
France has answered the call to raise its defence spending. The reality of this decision – cuts to other areas of its budget – can have nothing but a destabilising effect on the Macron presidency during a time of economic difficulty.
British F-35 Stuck in India: a PR Disaster?28/07/2025 14:25:00
An RAF F-35B, stranded at an airport in Kerala province for several weeks, casts a pall over the image of the UK's air combat power in the midst of Highmast, an operation intended to declare full operational capacity for the fleet.
The Combat Air Public Relations Problem25/07/2025 14:25:00
An RAF F-35B, stranded at an airport in Kerala province for several weeks, casts a pall over the image of the UK's air combat power in the midst of Highmast, an operation intended to declare full operational capacity for the fleet.
Violence in Suweida Reveals Syria’s Volatile Transition Challenge24/07/2025 14:25:00
The violence in Suweida has triggered a response from both Israel and the interim Syrian government as local grievances spill into an international confrontation.
The 40 ‘Red Hackers’ Who Shaped China’s Cyber Ecosystem22/07/2025 16:05:00
Over two decades, China's informal hacker collectives morphed into key architects of China's cyber apparatus.