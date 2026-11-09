What the European Commission 2027 Work Programme means for UK tech

Who will be able to supply cloud services to European public bodies? How will the EU help businesses put AI to work? And will simplifying the digital rulebook make it easier to operate across borders?

The European Commission’s 2027 work programme , published on 4 November, gives us a clearer sense of when Brussels will tackle these questions. A new digital transformation package is due in the spring, but several of the decisions that could have the biggest impact on UK technology companies will come from negotiations already under way.

A new digital package is due in spring

The Commission plans to propose a digital transformation package in the second quarter of 2027, covering simplification and copyright. It will also review the EU’s Digital Decade targets , which guide investment and policy on areas such as connectivity, digital skills and business adoption of technology. There is an immediate opportunity to feed in on copyright. The Commission’s consultation , which covers the use of protected content in AI, is open until 10 November.

The package sits alongside the Digital Omnibus already on the table. EU Member States agreed their negotiating position in October on proposed changes to data, privacy and cybersecurity rules. For companies operating across the UK and EU, the test of simplification will be whether it reduces duplication in practice, from how firms report incidents to how they handle data across markets.

From regulating AI to getting it into use

The Commission is developing a blueprint to accelerate AI adoption in five areas: health, transport, agri-food, advanced manufacturing, and defence and space. It also wants to strengthen the capabilities those applications depend on, from chips and data to computing power, and to use equity investment alongside other forms of support. The Apply AI Summit on 17 November in Brussels is the next opportunity to see how this translates into practical support for businesses.

There is already a funding development to watch. On 5 November, the European Innovation Council published its separate 2027 programme , with more than €1.8 billion in funding opportunities for strategic technologies and scaling companies. For UK innovators looking to work with European partners, the eligibility and funding terms of individual calls will matter as much as the headline figure.

The negotiations that could reshape market access

The Commission has asked the European Parliament and Council to prioritise the Cloud and AI Development Act (CADA), Chips Act 2.0, Digital Networks Act, revised Cybersecurity Act and Public Procurement Act. These proposals will shape everything from semiconductor investment and telecoms infrastructure to supplier eligibility and cybersecurity certification. The EU’s roadmap targets agreement on the Cybersecurity Act by the end of 2026, on Chips Act 2.0 in Q2 2027, and on CADA, the Digital Networks Act and the Public Procurement Act in Q4 2027. These are negotiating targets and may move.

CADA shows why the detail matters. The proposal sets out four levels of cloud sovereignty assurance. Article 18 would allow the Commission to recognise qualifying third countries so that cloud services controlled from those countries could be assessed for Level 3. That route would cover Level 3 only. Where a public buyer requires a particular assurance level, the final rules could determine which UK suppliers and their partners are eligible to compete.

On 10 November, techUK will publish Protecting Sovereignty Through Partnership. The report examines what the proposed Act could mean for the UK economy and for the cloud and AI supply chains that connect the UK and EU. It also sets out how the two sides can work together to strengthen Europe’s technological sovereignty and resilience.

What the UK and EU can do together

The UK–EU Summit on 20 November is an opportunity to put technology cooperation on a firmer footing. techUK is calling for a Digital Partnership Agreement to give both sides a regular way to address digital trade barriers, improve regulatory interoperability and cooperate on emerging technologies. We are also calling for a trusted partnership that gives qualifying UK and EU firms fair and reciprocal access to procurement and technology sovereignty initiatives, including under CADA. Suppliers should be able to compete by demonstrating that they meet the security and resilience requirements of the work they are bidding for.

UK and EU businesses already build, sell and secure technology together. Keeping those markets open to trusted suppliers would give public buyers more choice and help companies on both sides invest and grow. As negotiations progress, we’d like to hear from techUK members about where these proposals could affect their ability to sell, invest or work with partners in Europe.