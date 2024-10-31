What the Great Gale of 1824 taught us about extreme weather

November is the 200th anniversary of the Great Gale of 1824. It killed nearly 100 people and destroyed villages along the south coast of England.

The Environment Agency, Dorset Coast Forum and Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council are raising awareness of extreme weather and flooding as they mark the 200th anniversary of the 1824 Great Gale.

On the night of 22 November 1824, a devastating storm struck England’s south coast and raged for two days. Winds reached hurricane force, with gusts exceeding 100 mph, causing widespread damage. Houses were severely flooded, whole villages destroyed, ships lost at sea and nearly 100 people were tragically killed.

Trail of destruction

The Dorset coast was hardest hit, but the storm’s impact stretched from Land’s End to Dover. Inland communities did not escape devastation from wind damage and it took many years for affected communities to recover.

At Plymouth, the storm sunk 22 vessels and swept away over 200,000 tons of stone from the city’s new breakwater which was under construction. While, at Abbotsbury, seawater surged over Chesil Beach, reaching astonishing depths of up to 6.9 metres.

Watch our animation about the Great Gale’s trail of destruction Great Gale of 1824.

Rare combination created Dorset’s worst storm

The Great Gale, considered the most destructive storm ever to strike the Dorset coastline, was caused by a rare combination of factors. Hurricane force winds, spring high tides, extreme low pressure and towering waves created unprecedented conditions for the storm. Its severity was so extreme it is estimated to have a 1 in 10,000 chance of recurring each year.

Recent events like Storm Boris in Europe, Typhoon Yagi in Asia and Hurricanes Helene and Milton in North America highlight the ongoing threat of severe weather – and, as climate change increases the energy driving these storms, the importance of being prepared.

How to prepare for extreme weather

This post is nearly 7m high and shows the 1824 storm's high water mark which reached 22ft 8in at the Swannery, Abbotsbury, Dorset.

Know the simple steps to take in advance to protect yourself from flooding.

Andrea Summers, Environment Agency flood and coastal risk manager for Wessex, said:

As we remember those who tragically lost their lives 200 years ago, this anniversary serves as a stark reminder of the destructive power of nature and the devastating impact flooding can have on communities. Needless to say, we are much more resilient now than we were then, with major innovations in forecasting, warning and defence systems. But our climate is changing, sea levels are rising and extreme weather events are becoming more frequent. While the events of November 1824 represent a worst-case scenario, they highlight the importance of being prepared. You should know your flood risk, sign up for flood warnings and make sure your homes and businesses are resilient to flooding.

What is being done to better protect people

The Environment Agency is investing to better protect people from flooding and extreme weather. The £200m Flood and Coastal Innovation Programmes is working in partnership with local authorities nationwide to develop, test and implement innovative ways of improving resilience and adapting to the impacts of flooding, coastal erosion and climate change.

Additionally, the new Floods Resilience Taskforce is driving government efforts to accelerate the development of flood defences and bolster the nation’s resilience to extreme weather events.

How to see The Great Gale of 1824 exhibition

As part of the bicentenary commemorations, the Environment Agency has worked with Dorset Coast Forum and BCP Council to bring together a free public exhibition to explore the impacts the Great Gale left on the Dorset Coast. For more information, including dates and venues, please visit the Dorset Coast Forum website.