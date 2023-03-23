Chatham House
Printable version
What the IPCC report means for global action on 1.5°C
EXPERT COMMENT
Urgent action is needed to evolve efforts to address climate change and the degradation of nature.
The landmark 2015 Paris Agreement gave rise to international consensus to keep global warming to ‘well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels’ while ‘pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C’.
But the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) AR6 synthesis report this week lays out in stark terms how close the world is to missing the 1.5°C target, what it means for society and what can still be done to avoid it.
Since the signing of the Paris Agreement, the importance of limiting climate change to the more ambitious 1.5°C target has become imperative among the climate community. Climate change is impacting societies globally but warming beyond 1.5°C will prove disastrous to the over 3 billion people who live in places highly vulnerable to climate change.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/03/what-ipcc-report-means-global-action
