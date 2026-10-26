What the moon can teach us about children's learning

Have you ever experienced the rhythm of children in a classroom? Have you witnessed the ebb and flow of conversation and the focused hum of learning when children are in the flow and absorbed in what they are doing?

If we stop, slow down and notice – we see and hear the rhythm of the early childhood classroom.

Traditionally, classroom rhythm is set by the teacher. The routine of mat time, snack, outside, inside, lunch, rest, story, and pack up times occur at prearranged times. The rhythm of learning is also often set by the teacher. There may be only 40 minutes to engage in experiences indoors before moving on to snack or outdoor time.

In this way, the teacher determines how long learning and inquiry can take.

Rethinking rhythm in the classroom

What if we thought about this differently? What if the guiding light of the room was a rhythm set by joint connection between teacher and children, moving together?

What if the day fell into a rhythm of engaged, playful learning, with children asking questions, following ideas, building skills, experimenting, and deepening understanding as part of a constant flow of learning?

What if each day were part of a bigger ‘flow’, where children followed the rhythm of the moon? At times they might be fully engaged, like the full moon, and at other times quieter, more like the new moon – each equally important.

If we noticed the rhythm of the room through active and engaged observations and connections with the children, we would be in a strong position to find a shared rhythm. Interactions would be respectful, purposeful, interested, and spontaneous. Asking open-ended and thoughtful questions would encourage thinking, expansion, and excitement in learning using creative ways to practice skills.

Questions and the cycle of the moon

Open-ended questions guide teachers to create interest and intrigue in children’s learning opportunities. This includes imaginative questions (such as “I wonder what would happen if it didn’t rain ever again?”), reflective questions (“What did you like most about finding treasure in the sandpit?”) and critical thinking questions (“What else could we try?”).

These questions can then be used to gain insight into children’s thinking and rhythm. Using the cycle of the moon, we can develop a Moon Room approach to spontaneous, child-led learning.

The classroom learning environment could look like this:

New moon: the beginning

A new interest or inquiry emerges through children's interests, teacher observations, and open-ended questions. Curiosity is sparked and a new cycle of learning begins.

First quarter: curiosity grows

Children are engaged and building knowledge and skills through independence and teacher facilitation.

Full moon: deep engagement

Children are fully engaged and building on one another's learning and conversations. The hum of learning, creativity and intention is evident.

Third quarter: extending learning

Children begin leading the direction of learning, signalling where further challenge or exploration is needed.

Waning crescent: reflection and renewal

Observations and conversations suggest the beginning of a new learning focus as interests shift and evolve.

This cycle of teaching and learning follows a rhythm that supports skill development. There may be several cycles occurring in the classroom at one time, centred on the interests of different children and requiring facilitation by the teacher.

Using the Moon Room cycle in the classroom

In practical terms, this process could look like the following example:

New moon: a spark of curiosity

A child brings a stick into class with a chrysalis attached. Questions immediately begin to emerge as children discuss what it might be and what could happen next.

Skills developed: oral language, problem solving, imagination, and creative expression.

First quarter: curiosity grows

Children share what they know, ask questions, and make predictions. Together, they begin building a picture of what might emerge from the chrysalis.

Skills developed: collaboration, communication, and critical thinking.

Full moon: learning in full flow

As the chrysalis changes, children observe, photograph, record and discuss what they see. When the butterfly finally emerges, their ideas and predictions are brought to life.

Skills developed: observation, numeracy, literacy, resilience, and creativity.

Third quarter: extending the learning

The butterfly inspires new investigations as children create habitats, document observations and continue exploring its needs and behaviours.

Skills developed: creativity, fine motor skills, classification, and record keeping.

Waning crescent: reflection and renewal

The butterfly is released, and children capture their learning through stories, artwork, and discussions. As interest begins to shift, new inquiries emerge, and another cycle of learning begins.

Skills developed: cognitive, social-emotional, fine and gross motor development.

This rich learning can happen in every classroom when we make space for children's interests, questions, and inquiries to shape the learning journey.

Like the moon itself, learning doesn't progress in a straight line. It moves through phases of curiosity, deep engagement, reflection, and renewal, with each stage playing an important role in children's development.

Next time a child shows you something that interests them, take on the Moon Room approach and enjoy the ebb and flow of natural learning through facilitation, rather than instruction. Feel the rhythm and heartbeat of your classroom.

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