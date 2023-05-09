What the Prime Minister’s Primary Care Recovery Plan means for you

Prime Mister Rishi Sunak’s plan to improve access to primary care.

“Being able to get a GP appointment when you need one is vitally important to families and communities across the country, so we must modernise the way primary care works to keep up with patient demand and help to cut NHS waiting lists.

Today, we’re launching a radical plan to improve access to primary care.

This is how the measures will affect you.

We’re getting rid of the 8am rush for GP appointments

I know how frustrating it is to be stuck on hold to your GP practice when you need an appointment for a common illness.

We will end the 8am rush by making sure patients are either given an appointment immediately when they call, or signposted to a more appropriate service such as NHS 111 or their local pharmacy.

You will no longer be told to call back later.

You can get prescription medication directly from a pharmacy, without a GP appointment

For the first time ever, patients who need prescription medication will be able to get it directly from a pharmacy, without a GP appointment, for things like earache, sore throat, or urinary tract infections.

This also extends to contraception. Now women will no longer have to speak to a nurse or GP to get the oral contraceptive pill - it will be available direct from their local pharmacy.

There will be more GP appointments available to you

By expanding the role of pharmacies, fewer people will need to see their GP in the first place.

Today’s plans are expected to free up around 15 million GP appointments over the next two years for patients who need them most.

Which means the next time you want to see your GP, you should be able to do so quicker.

You’ll be able to access your medical records on the NHS app

The new plan will give you better access to your own medical records.

Within the next year 90% of people will be able to access their GP records, including test results, on the NHS app within the next year.

This plan is personal to me, I grew up in an NHS family and I’m passionate about making sure you get access to the best medical attention, when you need it.

This bold and innovative package of measures will significantly change how the NHS works for the better not least for GPs and pharmacies, but above all you – whose day-to-day experience of healthcare will be significantly enhanced by this new service.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak