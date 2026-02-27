techUK
What the Schools White Paper signals for technology in education
This analysis examines what the Schools White Paper signals for the role of technology in education, highlighting infrastructure investment, data reform and AI as enablers of wider system change. It explores emerging demand across digital platforms, interoperability and inclusion, alongside structural reforms that may reshape procurement, governance and delivery expectations.
Antony Walker, Deputy CEO, techUK, recently said:
We welcome the ambition set out in the Schools White Paper to build a more connected, inclusive, trusted, and data-driven education system. Investment in digital infrastructure and shared data foundations is the way forward. Digital capability will be key to improving outcomes and enabling more resilient integrated services for children and their families. To realise these benefits, government must go further to tackle system fragmentation, security challenges, and access to digital devices—all areas where techUK is already working with partners to support progress.
The Schools White Paper sets out a long-term vision for reshaping the education system around stronger collaboration, inclusive mainstream education and a more integrated relationship between schools and wider public services. While much of the document is framed through broad educational ambition, there are clear signals for the technology sector.
Rather than positioning technology as a standalone reform area, the White Paper embeds digital infrastructure, AI and data within wider system transformation. This places technology providers less as peripheral suppliers and more as enablers of:
- system level accountability
- multi agency coordination
- workforce capability
- inclusive practice
- operational efficiency at scale
For techUK members, the significance lies less in individual initiatives and more in how infrastructure investment, policy reform and structural change combine to reshape demand, procurement models and operational expectations.
