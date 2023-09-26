What the tech sector can expect from COP28

COP28 comes at a decisive moment for international climate action. This summer saw temperature records broken, and several floods and wildfires across the world. COP28 in December marks an opportunity for leaders to put the world on a more sustainable footing.

COP, also known as the ‘Conference of Parties’ brings together world leaders, ministers and negotiators to tackle the most pressing challenge of climate change. This comes following the signing of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement. For the last 7 years, COPs have revolved around implementing the Paris Agreement and limiting the rise of global average temperatures to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

What’s new about COP28

The focus of COP this year will be different and will be much more on implementation. Indeed, COP28 marks the ‘Global Stocktake’ year. This will see new measures put in place to accelerate climate action and put world on the right track.

The UN Global Stocktake Synthesis report released on 8 September marked a broad assessment of global climate action to date. It identified problems to meeting the Paris Agreement goals, from lack of preparedness for the impacts of climate change to the lack of finance to deliver climate action at pace. Along with this, it outlined findings and recommendations to address gaps and accelerate action to meet the Paris Agreement.

At COP28, world leaders will have the chance to respond to the Global Stocktake, setting out their stall for future ambitions and action. Key issues likely to receive attention in Dubai, and which may be reflected across several negotiating streams, include climate finance, energy transition and building resilience to climate change impacts.

What to watch for the tech sector

COP28 has thematic days covering areas such as Climate Finance/Trade/Gender Equality/Accountability (Dec 4), Energy/Industry/Just Transition (Dec 5), Multilevel Action, Urbanisation and Build Environment/Transport (Dec 6). Most notably, all with cross cutting themes that underpin effective and interconnected delivery, on which is ‘technology and innovation’. It is clear that technological and innovative solutions will drive forward climate action and net zero ambitions.

The COP28 UAE TechSprint (open since 11 September) calls for solutions to address challenges in sustainable finance using innovative technology solutions. Core problem statements focused on AI Technology, Blockchain Technology and IOT and Sensor Technologies of the initiative were developed. The best technology solutions to problem statements will be shortlisted and announced at COP28 UAE.

techUK’s action arount COP28

techUK is pleased to announce that we are partnering with the UN, standards bodies, the World Bank and leading businesses to showcase how the global ICT sector can lead the way with bold action to support the climate agenda. This will be through a COP28 ‘Green Digital Action’ campaign on how digital tech can accelerate climate ambition and decarbonise itself.

techUK will also be there on the ground in UAE, reinforcing the message that technology can tech and innovation into every day at COP28 and feeding back the most important, and relevant, announcements to our members.

techUK will continue to promote the work that industry continue to do to lead the way in developing the innovative and technological solutions towards reaching the Paris Agreement ambitions through our upcoming Campaign week.

Finally, we will continue to advocate and disseminate our UK Tech Plan across key government stakeholders. This Plan calls for greater action from the UK government across areas of resource and energy efficiency, biodiversity, and transport infrastructure ahead of the Autumn Statement 2023 and general election. techUK also calls for the Prime Minister to stay on course on net zero policies following recent weakening of targets.

