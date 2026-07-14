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What the UK government should do on AI and tech policy
EXPERT COMMENT
Britain’s next prime minister faces major policy decisions on tech and AI. They should aim to strengthen the UK’s tech sovereignty by building the national strengths – and the alliances – that give a middle power leverage in a shifting order.
Keir Starmer’s resignation on 22 June leaves Andy Burnham likely on course to enter Downing Street within weeks. While Burnham may be less vocal on questions of tech than his predecessor, he takes office at a truly critical moment in shaping the UK’s economic resilience, its geopolitical independence, and its status as a defender of democratic values in the machine age.
Sovereignty reigns
For two decades, the reflex of British tech policy has been to prioritize its special relationship with Washington. The UK’s dependencies on US technology run extremely deep. With them come expectations that this close relationship buys guarantees to market and frontier technology access, intelligence-sharing, investment and a seat at the top table for the UK’s outstanding AI governance and research institutions.
US technology companies have invested heavily in the UK for decades; the Tech Prosperity Deal signed during President Trump’s state visit, which trumpeted £150 billion of future investment into the UK, looks now to be a high-water mark.
That deal is now, reportedly, on ice. Europeans have been further alarmed by the US imposing temporary limits on access to the latest AI models – notably Anthropic’s Mythos 5 and OpenAI’s GPT 5.6 – apparently at the sole discretion of the Oval Office.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/07/what-uk-government-should-do-ai-and-tech-policy
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