What the UK should do in defence of Ukraine and Europe

EXPERT COMMENT

The UK must lead on Ukraine’s defence with clear spending commitments – and invest in European collaboration.

Last week’s Munich Security Conference marked the moment when the US told Europe emphatically that it could not rely on transatlantic support. Vice-President JD Vance’s diatribe at the event, in which he railed against the alleged cultural decline of Europe and the UK, powerfully illustrated this sudden dislocation between Washington and European capitals.

It is right for the UK to now step in and take a leading role defending Ukraine and the continent: it is one of Europe’s few full-spectrum military powers, Europe contains its closest trading partners, and the region is key to UK security.

