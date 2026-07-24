Chatham House
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What the UK should learn from Kimi K3, WAICO and the Hugging Face incident
EXPERT COMMENT
Washington and Beijing spent the week arguing about whose models we should use. But the week’s most important news was about what a model did.
On 17 July, Chinese President Xi Jinping told an audience in Shanghai that artificial intelligence should be ‘a symphony of international cooperation’, not ‘a solo performance by a single country’.
Xi promised cooperation across Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia through a new World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (‘WAICO’) – viewed as a rival to United States-led efforts. And he warned against any country stretching the concept of national security to place its own interests above everyone else’s – a clear dig at the US.
But it was not China’s latest moves on global AI governance that caught most attention this month. It was its AI capabilities – specifically a powerful new AI model called Kimi K3.
At the end of 2024, the release of the Chinese DeepSeek AI knocked billions off American technology stocks, as it revealed that China was closer to US AI capabilities than previously thought.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/07/what-uk-should-learn-kimi-k3-waico-and-hugging-face-incident
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