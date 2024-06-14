What the US wants from the next UK government’s foreign policy

EXPERT COMMENT

Regardless of whether the next US administration is led by Biden or Trump, two key foreign policy asks will be made of the next UK government.

With elections due in both the US and the UK this year, there are two key asks that the next US administration – whether under Biden or Trump – will make of the next UK government.

First, the US will want the UK to play a central and expensive role in European security. Second, it will want the UK’s support for a vision of economic security that prioritizes close relations among allies and denial of a growing set of technologies and markets to Beijing.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.