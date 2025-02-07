Chatham House
|Printable version
What the West can do now in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
EXPERT COMMENT
The country is suffering a humanitarian crisis that will deepen if US aid is halted permanently. And turning the country into a pariah state will serve no nation’s interest.
Following the re-election of President Donald Trump in November last year, Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership expressed hopes of opening ‘a new chapter’ in relations with the US. Afghanistan has not featured strongly in the Trump administration’s policy announcements – but the signs so far are not promising.
In the final hours of the Biden presidency, the Taliban exchanged two American citizens for a Taliban member jailed in the US. But the new Trump administration has already taken a much more aggressive stance: Secretary of State Marco Rubio said bounties could be placed on Taliban leaders to force the release of any remaining US hostages. Meanwhile, Trump has talked about retrieving weapons left behind during America’s military withdrawal from Afghanistan (a demand that Taliban spokesmen have dismissed). The 90-day halting of US international aid is already impacting humanitarian efforts in the country.
The US government has remained the biggest aid donor by far even since its military withdrawal, providing $3.63 billion between October 2021 and December 2024. If Trump’s ‘America First’ policies lead to a permanent halt of assistance, it will undoubtedly deepen Afghanistan’s multi-layered humanitarian crises.
Over half of Afghanistan’s estimated 40 million population, nearly 23 million people, is projected to require humanitarian assistance in 2025. Disengaging with Afghanistan threatens to push the country towards pariah status – a situation that US and Western policymakers should seek to avoid at all costs.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/02/what-west-can-do-now-taliban-ruled-afghanistan
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Warming India–Indonesia rhetoric belies challenges of Global South leadership04/02/2025 09:20:00
New Delhi and Jakarta share many development challenges and foreign policy objectives. But despite last week’s summit, there remain several challenges to realizing the full potential of the bilateral relationship.
Can the international order survive Trump 2.0?31/01/2025 12:20:00
As Trump takes aim at global norms and institutions, the question of what parts of the post-Cold War order can be saved – and for whom – requires urgent attention.
The world should take the prospect of Chinese tech dominance seriously, and start preparing now30/01/2025 15:10:00
Washington and its allies will have diverging priorities as they enter an age of increasing Chinese tech leadership.
South Africa’s G20 presidency is a chance for the West to engage with Global South priorities30/01/2025 12:20:00
Pretoria’s foreign policy focus on multilateralism, development and reforming global governance will be seriously tested by geopolitical division.
The Trump administration’s sanctions policy could matter more than its use of tariffs28/01/2025 16:10:00
US use of sanctions has ballooned. Yet Venezuela shows the failure both of ‘maximum pressure’ tactics and attempts to leverage sanctions for ambitious goals. A review is urgently needed.
Netanyahu’s phase two dilemma: Political survival vs defying President Trump27/01/2025 16:20:00
Donald Trump has emerged as a forceful advocate for the ceasefire deal in Gaza. But adhering to it could break up the prime minister’s coalition and bring about the elections he fears.
Africa in 2025: Economic growth despite persistent problems27/01/2025 15:10:00
This year, Africa will be the second-fastest-growing region globally. But persistent problems, including poverty, the effects of climate change, and weak governance, are fuelling widespread social frustration.
The Belarus ‘election’ raises the question: When will Lukashenka step down?27/01/2025 12:20:00
The result in the presidential elections was all too predictable. But has a power transition already begun? And can the West prevent continuing Kremlin domination in the country?