NCFE
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What this year’s T Level results tell us about the future of education, early years, and health
One week after T Level results day, thousands of learners across England are looking ahead to university, apprenticeships, and the first steps in their careers.
But beyond the grades themselves, this year’s results tell an even bigger story.
They highlight the growing popularity of technical education, the value of industry placements, and growing interest in education, early years, and health careers. They also provide a glimpse of the talented workforce that will soon be supporting children, young people, families, and communities across the country.
A record year for T Levels
This year, almost 20,000 learners received T Level results, representing a 65% increase on the previous year. The overall pass rate reached 92.6%, while almost seven in 10 learners achieved a merit or above.
More than 97% completed their industry placement, reflecting strong partnerships between providers and employers.
Among all T Level pathways, Education and Early Years remained the most popular subject, with 3,780 learners receiving results this summer. The Health T Level also saw significant growth, with 2,967 learners achieving results, an increase of 61% compared to the previous year.
These figures reinforce a growing trend – that young people increasingly want qualifications that combine academic learning with meaningful, real-world experience.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/what-this-year-s-t-level-results-tell-us-about-the-future-of-education-early-years-and-health/
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