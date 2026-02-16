Ofcom
What to do if your broadband or landline provider goes out of business
If your broadband or landline provider goes out of business and another company takes over, you can continue to use the services you’ve been used to. In most cases this should happen without any interruption to your service.
In most cases, your existing contract should transfer to the new provider. However, if your new provider changes your contract terms, you should have the right to exit your contract without paying an early termination charge.
If you’re unhappy with the new provider, you can switch to a new one. Before switching, check whether you are in or out of contract. Switching before the end of your minimum contract period could mean paying early termination charges.
Take a look at our guides if you’re looking to switch:
Price comparison websites can also help you compare deals and understand your options.
If your broadband or landline provider goes out of business and is not taken over by another company
In this scenario, your service will stop on a certain date - your provider should tell you when this is. You will need to sign up to a new provider in order to continue to use your service and you should not have to pay early termination charges when doing so. It might not be possible for you to keep your current phone number.
Your existing provider should also keep you informed about the future of the company. If you have any questions, you can also contact them directly.
Price comparison websites can help you compare deals and understand your options.
Support for vulnerable customers
Providers should offer good customer care, especially to people in vulnerable circumstances. If you or someone in your household is vulnerable, you should tell your provider as they might be able to offer additional support.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-and-broadband/switching-provider/what-to-do-if-your-broadband-or-landline-provider-goes-out-of-business
