RUSI
|Printable version
What to Make of the $4.2 Billion Kazakhstan-US Locomotive Deal?
The Wabtec deal is a big vote of confidence in US industry and diplomacy in Kazakhstan. However, any optimism must be tempered with realism.
Trump’s dealmaking strategy has taken an extra shine with the recent US Wabtec and Kazakh railways $4.2 billion diesel locomotive supply and support contract signed on 22 September, on the sidelines of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to New York for the UN General Assembly meeting. The deal provides for Wabtec to supply 30 new Evolution series TE33AT diesel 1,520 mm gauge locomotives to Kazakhstan Temur Zholy (KTZ), the national railway operator, annually from 2027-2036, and provide maintenance services. This is an extension of the current contract, which was set up to 2026. The diesel locomotives will be produced in Astana at Wabtec’s wholly owned Lokomotiv Kurastyru Zauyty factory, one that also exports to customers in the CIS region. This move is intended to support Kazakh Railways’ ongoing expansion and fleet renewal plans to gradually decommission locomotives that were built in the 1970s and 1980s.
Much has been said about how it will boost Kazakhstan as a hub for the US-backed Middle Corridor, a transport route connecting Europe and China via Central Asia, Caucasus and the Caspian Sea bypassing Russia. However, a closer assessment of the deal in the current context provides a mixed picture.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/what-make-42-billion-kazakhstan-us-locomotive-deal
Latest News from
RUSI
European Medical Provision in Times of War07/10/2025 11:05:00
As European militaries ready themselves for war, creating resilient medical systems remains an afterthought for the UK.
Beware Russia Bearing Arms Control Gifts06/10/2025 16:25:00
Washington should maintain a critical eye when measuring Putin’s latest arms control offer.
Guns, Goods and Governance: Illicit Economies and the Foundations of Insurgent Rule06/10/2025 14:25:00
Research across different geographies has increasingly reshaped how the relationship between militancy, criminality and legitimacy is understood, with important implications for conflict prevention and peace-making.
Egypt, Israel and Palestinian Displacement06/10/2025 09:25:00
While the current peace proposal for Gaza, authored by Israel and the US, no longer includes displacement of Palestinians to Egypt's Sinai peninsula, Cairo is right to be concerned such an idea is a live consideration.
Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk Sets Out Strategic Vision at RUSI03/10/2025 16:05:00
Arseniy Yatsenyuk, PM of Ukraine between 2014 and 2016, delivered his speech 'The Strategic Vision: Confronting aggression, Securing Peace', to RUSI members.
Not Business as Usual: Why Trump’s War Department Rhetoric Matters03/10/2025 14:25:00
Much of the language coming out of the gathering of US military leaders this week could be dismissed as political spectacle.
US Naval Build-Up Highlights Sea Power Projection in Latin America02/10/2025 14:25:00
Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru are preparing their fleets to secure resources and expand influence in the event of rivalries spilling into their maritime domains.
Snapback: Iran's Nuclear Programme and Crisis of Legitimacy30/09/2025 14:25:00
The return of UNSC sanctions on Iran and Tehran’s reaction will define the future of Iran's nuclear programme.