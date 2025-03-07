Chatham House
What Ukraine can teach Europe and the world about innovation in modern warfare
EXPERT COMMENT
President Trump’s suspension of US military aid to Ukraine underscores the urgent need for Europe to absorb the lessons from Ukraine’s war.
Ukraine’s war effort has become a case study in how necessity fuels innovation. In the face of a far larger and better-equipped adversary, Ukraine has built a defence-tech ecosystem that is reshaping the rules of modern combat.
Ukraine’s success in this is not just about resilience or patriotism but about the ability to adapt, decentralize and leverage new technologies faster than its opponent. Nowhere is this more evident than in the country’s approach to drone warfare, where rapid development and deployment have allowed Ukraine to strike deep behind enemy lines and disrupt conventional military calculations.
While it might be tempting to view Ukraine’s success in military resistance as proof that smaller nations can challenge larger adversaries without massive defence budgets, the reality is more complex.
Technology alone does not win wars; the ability to innovate quickly, integrate private-sector expertise and field solutions at scale is what shifts the balance of power.
Ukraine offers a lesson in adaptation, one that Europe cannot afford to ignore: President Donald Trump’s suspension this week of US military aid to Ukraine underscores the urgent need for Europe to take responsibility for its own defence.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/03/what-ukraine-can-teach-europe-and-world-about-innovation-modern-warfare
