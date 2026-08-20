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What were the longest dry spells of Summer 2026 so far?
While summer 2026 will be remembered for its exceptional heat, the season's longest dry spells highlight just how unusual the past few months have been.
Across parts of southern England, several weather stations went almost two months without recording measurable rainfall before the recent unsettled weather finally brought those dry spells to an end.
The end of these rainless streaks marks a significant change in the weather pattern, but the statistics provide a striking snapshot of the prolonged lack of rainfall experienced across many areas since June.
Areas with the longest dry streaks
Wisley tops the list
The longest dry streak was recorded at Wisley in Surrey, where 62 consecutive dry days were observed between 17 June and this week’s breakdown of the dry weather pattern. This means the site went more than two months without recording measurable rainfall, making it one of the standout examples of the exceptionally dry conditions that developed across southern England this summer.
Heathrow and Odiham close behind
Second place is shared by Heathrow in Greater London and Odiham in Hampshire. Both stations recorded 56 consecutive dry days, with their dry spells beginning on 23 June. These figures underline how widespread the dry conditions became across the south of England, extending well beyond a single county or region.
Dorset sees prolonged dry weather
Preston in Dorset recorded 53 consecutive dry days from 26 June, placing it fourth on the list. The Dorset coast has been one of several areas where rainfall repeatedly missed communities for weeks at a time, even when nearby locations occasionally experienced showers.
Hampshire features again
South Farnborough in Hampshire completes the top five, recording 52 consecutive dry days from 27 June. Having two Hampshire sites among the five longest dry streaks highlights how persistent the lack of rainfall was across parts of southern and southeastern England.
Several other locations also recorded notably long dry spells. Coningsby in Lincolnshire and Northolt in Greater London each reached 51 consecutive dry days, beginning on 26 and 27 June respectively. Andrewsfield in Essex recorded 50 consecutive dry days from 27 June, while Shoeburyness in Essex and Kew Gardens in Greater London each reached 49 consecutive dry days after their dry spells began on 28 June.
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Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/blog/2026/what-were-the-longest-dry-spells-of-summer-2026-so-far
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