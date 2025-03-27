What we've learned from investing £1 million in assessment innovation

The following article was originally published by FE News on 25 March 2025.

In an era where learning is evolving at an unprecedented pace, assessment must keep up. The Assessment Innovation Fund (AIF) exists to drive research-led, collaborative change in assessment, ensuring that it is inclusive, fair, and reflective of real-world skills. While there is broad agreement that assessment needs to evolve, implementing meaningful change remains a challenge.

Too often, assessment prioritises recall over critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving – skills that are vital for lifelong success. The AIF is designed to bridge this gap, funding projects that explore innovative, evidence-based approaches to assessment that truly support learners at every stage of their journey.

Making a direct impact

Since its launch, the AIF has invested £1 million in 14 projects, directly engaging over 3,000 learners and 200 educators across 49 institutions and two continents. These projects have explored cutting-edge digital solutions, including VR and AR simulations, AI-driven feedback, digital badging, and interactive assessments – all aimed at making assessment more robust, inclusive, and aligned with real-world applications.

Beyond the direct impact of these projects, the AIF has built a sector-wide knowledge-sharing network, ensuring that insights contribute to broader discussions and future policy development. The fund has generated £1.58 million in social value, delivering a 1:1.7 social return on investment, demonstrating its effectiveness beyond financial contributions.

Findings have been recognised nationally by organisations such as JISC and the EDGE Foundation, strengthening NCFE’s position as a leader in assessment innovation. The AIF has also created opportunities for dialogue across the education sector, with insights presented at major events, including the Association of Colleges Conference, AELP, FAB Conference, and in Ofqual discussions. This engagement is critical in building the evidence base needed for long-term, meaningful change in assessment.

Innovation in action across the globe

The real impact of the AIF can be seen in the success of the projects it has supported.

One of the most significant achievements has been The Open University’s advancements in digital assessment models, which have contributed to discussions on how technology can support fairer, more accessible evaluation methods.

Similarly, Pupil Progress has developed digital tools that enhance tracking and feedback, providing educators with deeper insights into learner progression.

International collaboration has also played a crucial role. The University of Newcastle, Australia explored the use of digital badging as an alternative to traditional grading, resulting in increased learner engagement and positive employer recognition.

Meanwhile, closer to home, The Sheffield College introduced VR workplace simulations, helping learners build confidence in real-world work environments and making assessment more reflective of vocational skill application.

These projects highlight how innovation in assessment is not just about technology, but about ensuring that all learners have the opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities in ways that are meaningful, fair, and beneficial for their future.

The roles of collaboration, technology and evidence

Collaboration has been at the heart of AIF’s success. By bringing together providers, awarding bodies, and EdTech companies, we’ve seen first-hand that innovation thrives when diverse voices contribute to its development.

Effective solutions require structured evaluation as well as sector-wide dialogue to ensure they are practical, scalable, and beneficial for learners.

Technology is a powerful tool, but it is not a solution in itself. While AI-driven feedback, digital badging, and interactive assessments offer great potential, success depends on how well they are integrated into learning and assessment processes. Poorly implemented technology risks reinforcing existing inequalities rather than addressing them.

Perhaps the most critical insight has been the importance of making assessment truly learner-centred. Assessment should not be a one-time event but an ongoing process that supports skill development, adaptability, and long-term learner progression. This aligns with NCFE’s belief that assessment must evolve beyond measuring knowledge to actively enhance learning journeys.

Finally, for innovation to drive sector-wide change, it must be backed by strong evidence. Investing in rigorous evaluation and openly sharing findings ensures that new assessment models are not just experimental but form the foundation for meaningful, sustainable improvements in policy and practice.

Changing the future of assessment

Supported by NCFE and Ufi VocTech Trust, the next round of the Assessment Innovation Fund focuses on assessment within vocational education.

The jointly supported fund will encourage the testing of learner-centric and adaptable assessment solutions, harnessing digital technology to create a more inclusive, robust, fairer, and reliable assessment experience. Successful applicants will be eligible for up to £125,000 in funding, with projects expected to be delivered over 12-18 months.

Window 7 of the Assessment Innovation Fund is now open – so if you have a bold idea that could reshape assessment and improve learner outcomes, now is the time to apply.

With an extended application deadline until Monday 31 March, I encourage you to seize this opportunity to be part of the next wave of assessment innovation.

Join us in shaping the future of assessment – you can apply here now.