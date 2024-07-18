Ofcom
|Printable version
What will future rules around showing major sporting events look like?
Ofcom is today seeking evidence to inform our implementation of changes to the listed events rules under the Media Act 2024.
Listed events are sporting or other events of national interest designated by the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. They include the Olympic Games, the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup, and the FA Cup Final.
The listed events rules aim to make sure coverage of these events is available for free to the widest possible audience. In some cases, Ofcom’s consent is needed to show exclusive live television coverage of a listed event.
The current regime seeks to make sure rights to live coverage of listed events are offered to broadcasters which meet certain criteria – specifically that they are free-to-view and received by 95% of the population. These are known as qualifying services.
Changes to the listed events regime
The Media Act makes significant changes to the listed events regime. Instead of being restricted to traditional broadcast channels, the new regime will include any services which can be used to show live coverage of listed events to audiences in the UK - including the Public Service Broadcasters’ (PSBs) on-demand players, global media platforms and other internet-based streaming services.
The Act also changes the definition of qualifying services to include only services provided by PSBs. All other services are non-qualifying. The regime aims to make sure that, where rights to a listed event are being sold, they are offered to both a qualifying and non-qualifying service.
As part of implementing these changes, Ofcom is required to define a number of terms used in the regime – specifically ‘live coverage,’ ‘adequate live coverage,’ and ‘adequate alternative coverage.’ We must also revise our Code offering guidance to broadcasters on the listed events rules.
To help us carry out this work, we are seeking, evidence about how viewing of listed events has been impacted by changes in audiences’ viewing preferences, technology, and the wider media landscape. We are also interested in how rights for listed events are packaged and sold.
We are inviting submissions by 5pm on 26 September 2024, and plan to consult on our proposals in 2025.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/listed-sporting-events/what-will-future-rules-around-showing-major-sporting-events-look-like/o
Latest News from
Ofcom
Review of the BBC’s materiality assessment of proposed new music streams on BBC Sounds17/07/2024 11:05:00
Ofcom yesterday published its review of the BBC’s assessment of whether its proposals for three new music streams on BBC Sounds constitute ‘material changes’ to its public service activities.
Ofcom at Glastonbury 202405/07/2024 13:15:00
The Glastonbury festival is one of the UK’s biggest cultural events – this year 210,000 people attended the event, which was headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA.
Update on complaints about Channel 4 News' 'Undercover inside Reform's campaign'04/07/2024 15:15:00
We received over 270 complaints about Channel 4 News' 'Undercover inside Reform's campaign'. Given the election period, we have urgently assessed them against the due accuracy, due impartiality and offence rules under the Broadcasting Code.
Helping to dismiss disinformation around the General Election20/06/2024 13:20:00
Ahead of the forthcoming General Election, we’re working with social enterprise Shout Out UK and the Electoral Commission to help first-time and younger voters identify and address political misinformation and disinformation.
Ofcom opens new due impartiality investigation into GB News19/06/2024 11:05:00
Ofcom has launched an investigation into People’s Forum: The Prime Ministeron GB News under our due impartiality rules.
Marking 500 Broadcast Bulletins17/06/2024 15:20:00
Today marks the 500th edition of Ofcom’s Broadcast Bulletin – the go-to place to find out about Ofcom’s work to uphold standards on TV and radio.
Ofcom’s role in a General Election – what you need to know29/05/2024 12:10:00
A General Election will take place in the UK on 4 July 2024. In the election period, it’s important that broadcasters follow the rules around what they broadcast during this time. It’s also important that as the broadcast regulator, Ofcom upholds the rules and deals speedily with audience complaints about things they’ve seen or heard on TV and radio during the election period.
Global online safety regulators map out vision to improve international coordination27/05/2024 10:05:00
Online safety regulators from around the world have outlined their vision for how international regulatory approaches to online safety can be more coherent and coordinated.