What will future rules around showing major sporting events look like?

Ofcom is today seeking evidence to inform our implementation of changes to the listed events rules under the Media Act 2024.

Listed events are sporting or other events of national interest designated by the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. They include the Olympic Games, the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup, and the FA Cup Final.

The listed events rules aim to make sure coverage of these events is available for free to the widest possible audience. In some cases, Ofcom’s consent is needed to show exclusive live television coverage of a listed event.

The current regime seeks to make sure rights to live coverage of listed events are offered to broadcasters which meet certain criteria – specifically that they are free-to-view and received by 95% of the population. These are known as qualifying services.

Changes to the listed events regime

The Media Act makes significant changes to the listed events regime. Instead of being restricted to traditional broadcast channels, the new regime will include any services which can be used to show live coverage of listed events to audiences in the UK - including the Public Service Broadcasters’ (PSBs) on-demand players, global media platforms and other internet-based streaming services.

The Act also changes the definition of qualifying services to include only services provided by PSBs. All other services are non-qualifying. The regime aims to make sure that, where rights to a listed event are being sold, they are offered to both a qualifying and non-qualifying service.

As part of implementing these changes, Ofcom is required to define a number of terms used in the regime – specifically ‘live coverage,’ ‘adequate live coverage,’ and ‘adequate alternative coverage.’ We must also revise our Code offering guidance to broadcasters on the listed events rules.

To help us carry out this work, we are seeking, evidence about how viewing of listed events has been impacted by changes in audiences’ viewing preferences, technology, and the wider media landscape. We are also interested in how rights for listed events are packaged and sold.

We are inviting submissions by 5pm on 26 September 2024, and plan to consult on our proposals in 2025.