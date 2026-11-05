Chatham House
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What will historic US midterm results mean for the future of Democrats and Republicans?
EXPERT COMMENT
After a huge win for Democrats, both parties now face a reckoning as they prepare for the 2028 presidential race – and the post-Trump era.
American voters delivered a resounding victory for Democrats in the 2026 midterms, the scale of their win surpassing all expectations. With control of both chambers of Congress – the House of Representatives and the Senate – Democrats will now preside over powerful tools of investigation and oversight, federal spending constraints and the ability to block Trump’s nominees, including for Supreme Court vacancies.
President Trump will remain an enduring presence into the 2028 election cycle, especially on matters of foreign policy. But attention will increasingly move to his potential successors and the parties’ respective visions for the future. How – and whether – Democrats and Republicans use the two years ahead to constrain Trump’s widely unpopular foreign policy and define a clear alternative will determine both their success in claiming the White House and in shaping the global landscape its next resident will inherit.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/11/what-will-historic-us-midterm-results-mean-future-democrats-and-republicans
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