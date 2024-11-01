What will replace Level 7 apprenticeships if funding is cut? asks TechSkills & techUK

Without funding for advanced tech apprenticeships, the UK risks falling behind in its digital transformation efforts, including the commitment to digitise public services.

The UK government has announced that Level 7 apprenticeships, equivalent to a Master’s, will no longer be funded by the Growth and Skills levy, formerly apprenticeship levy. This is in order to rebalance apprenticeship spending to support young people and those early in their careers. While we acknowledge and appreciate the focus on early careers, it is important to note that innovation and future growth depend heavily on the advanced leadership and technical skills developed through Level 7 apprenticeships; Skills England report identifies digital technologies as one of four critical sectors for economic growth. This economic growth cannot happen without a concreted focus on the advanced digital skills needed to support AI and automation.

Businesses are willing to invest in training but removing funding from the levy for Level 7 programmes including: AI Data specialist, Digital and Technology Solutions specialist, Applied Data Analytics programme, are excellent for driving essential IT leadership required by all companies facing inevitable changes due to emerging technologies. Other notable capabilities at Level 7 include Accountancy and Actuary, both of which require professional qualifications. Funding for these programs is crucial for recruiting early-career candidates and encouraging qualification without the deterrent of debt. Some public sector organisations also use Level 7 apprenticeships to fill leadership roles and support digital transformation. This is essential for maintaining service delivery amid ongoing fiscal challenges.

Universities have highlighted the significant social and economic impact of Level 7 apprenticeships, particularly in fields such as digital technology, accountancy, and actuarial science, which are key to the UK’s competitive edge. The removal of Level 7 funding could result in universities withdrawing from delivering degree apprenticeships altogether, harming the long-term viability of both Level 6 and Level 7 programs, causing a skills vacuum across sectors. Additionally, Level 7 apprenticeships support social mobility by providing opportunities for colleagues who may not have had access to higher education earlier in life.

At all levels, including Level 7, apprenticeships had higher levels of earnings one year after study than equivalent level education and training courses. Given that the Employer Skills Survey 2022 reported that two-fifths (38%) of all UK establishments planned to offer apprenticeships in the future, a 30% increase since 2016, it would be a shame to undermine skills development and restrict employer levy investment.

Given the essential role these programs play in driving economic growth, promoting social mobility, and supporting innovation, government should reconsider its decision to defund Level 7 apprenticeships, especially in key areas like data, AI, and digital technology. TechSkills and techUK believes by raising the budget for the Growth and Skills Levy in line with the increase in the amount of money raised by the apprenticeship levy, would minimise any restrictions on Level 7 apprenticeships.

Before making final decisions, we urge the government to undertake consultation with businesses, public services, and educational institutions to understand the full impact of removing Level 7 funding and to explore alternatives that support lifelong learning and talent development.

