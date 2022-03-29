techUK
What will techUK’s Health and Social Care programme focus on in 2022?
techUK’s Health and Social Care programme works to foster a thriving healthtech sector that supports world class health and care.
The mission of our Health and Social Care Council, who set the strategic direction for the programme, is to drive efficient and effective collaboration between the health and care sectors and the technology industry for mutual benefit and improved delivery of services and outcomes.
This mission is supported by the programme of activities outlined below, and this insight provides an overview of the priority areas in 2022.
Interoperability
As the key issue uniting a wide range of our members across the health and social care sector, working to improve interoperability in the UK is a core pillar of our programme, which seeks to:
- Drive forward the implementation of recommendations made on interoperability in the Ten Point Plan for Healthtech
- Advance our mission to help the system achieve wholescale integration of systems, supporting a vibrant digital health and care marketplace where systems are able to seamlessly talk to each other and staff have access to the data they need
Commercial & Procurement
Over the past 18 months, techUK has worked closely with the commercial teams at NHS England and Improvement, NHS Digital and other organisations to provide industry views and feedback on the procurement of digital technology products and services across health and care. The programme will continue to:
- Drive forward the implementation of recommendations made in the Ten Point Plan for Healthtech on commercial and procurement
- Work with stakeholders at the centre and across the four nations to help build the right business environment conditions for digital health companies to flourish
Social Care
With a newly-elected Chair and Vice-Chair of the Social Care Working Group, techUK will be working closely with the Digital Adult Social Care team in the NHS Transformation Directorate and other key stakeholders to:
- Identify the role industry can play in facilitating the Government agenda for integration between health and social care, particularly with respect to the ‘People at the heart of care’ White Paper
- Showcase how digital care solutions can improve social care outcomes
Regional Engagement
Given both the enshrining of the role of ICSs in July 2022, and the Government’s ambitions around levelling up and health inequalities, proactive engagement across the UK’s regions and devolved nations is central to the health and social care programme. In particular, we will look to help our members identify:
- Changes to procurement processes and upcoming opportunities
- Local priorities for digital transformation
- The state of digital maturity in different nations and regions
Life Sciences
The UK’s technology industry has a key role to play in helping the Government deliver on the aim of making the UK a world-leader in life sciences. techUK are working to showcase the possibilities of current and future technology in helping to deliver the Life Sciences Vision, looking to:
- Extend the work techUK have done to improve the digital health marketplace and champion an ecosystem approach in the life sciences sector
- Act as a platform for organisations looking to develop partnerships within or between digital innovators, the life sciences industry, and public sector bodies
Policy
With key whitepapers on adult social care reform and the integration of health and care already published, as well as a ‘digital health and care plan’ expected in the Spring, 2022 will be a critical year for policy reform within this sector. techUK will be working to:
- Ensure the tech sector has a strong external voice in the health and care ecosystem
- Showcase the role of the digital health industry in the implementation of the Health and Care Bill, the ‘Data saves lives’ strategy, and other legislation mentioned above
Social Value
There are several areas we have brought together under the umbrella of social value to ensure that a focus on these angles runs through the programme. This includes a focus on highlighting the role of digital and technology in helping the NHS to meet the net zero targets, as well as tackling health inequalities.
If you would like to be more involved in any of these workstreams or find out more about the work of the health and social care team, please reach out.
