What you missed in the post-16 consultation response

With the publication of the government’s response to the post-16 skills pathway consultation, there’s been lots of media outlets and commentators outlining the high-level content. Much of this has focused on the delays to defunding timelines, and relatively minor alterations to the shape of the future landscape.

V Levels and the new Level 2 pathways remain broadly unchanged, but there’s more than meets the eye to this response document. So, if you just had a chance to skim read it, or only managed to read the summary articles, what might you have missed?

Double V Levels?

V Levels are the small qualification for a mix and match programme. T Levels are the big qualification for single-subject delivery. But what about the 720GLH ‘double BTEC’, often paired with one A Level in sixth forms? Are they truly gone forever?

The concept of ‘partner V Levels’ has appeared in the Government response – here’s the lowdown straight from the text: “In a limited number of exceptional cases, we can see that study of more than one subject within the same employment route would be beneficial to students. Therefore, we propose that students should have the option to study two closely associated ‘partner’ V Levels (for example, in the way A Level students can study Maths and Further Maths) in the same employment route. This means that students could focus on a single employment route for 720 GLH.”

But what are these exceptional cases? Earlier in the response we can find a clue in the statement that “representative bodies suggested that, for some higher education routes, including science, engineering, sport, social science and creative degrees, a larger volume of applied subject learning was important for preparation and admissions confidence, and that 360 GLH alone might not provide sufficient depth.”

So, can we expect partner V Levels in subjects leading to these degrees? It remains to be seen, but this appears to signal that flexibility within the system is being considered, which would be a welcome development.

Where has Criminology gone?

The original white paper listed 23 potential V Level subjects, and teachers will have been pleased to see things like ‘Animation, games design and visual effects’, ‘Music and music performance’, and ‘Criminology’. The latter is one of the most popular vocational subjects in FE and was left out the last reforms.

So, in the outline timetable for reform set out in the response, there was much dismay to see that these subjects had all disappeared. Where are they? It was widely reported that this timeline showed the 18 new V Levels to launch, but this was not the full picture.

The confusion lies in the fact that the response document set out the V Level routes, not the subjects, and it clearly states that “the government aims to have only one V Level in a subject” but that “there could be more than one V Level subject in a route”.

So where’s Criminology? Whilst it’s not officially confirmed yet, it’s likely to be one of the subjects in the Protective Services route, launching in 2029/30.

A safety net for T Level learners?

T Levels really are going to be the only large option, so are there changes on the horizon to help grow to meet the demand for large qualifications? Three words came out loud and clear in the response: accessibility, manageability, and scalability.

The DfE outlined several practical solutions, particularly around managing down the size of T Levels to remove “unnecessary content and complexity”. The big one, which will hopefully be music to the ears of providers is "reducing the staff hours required to deliver and administer assessments”.

Another hugely welcome change, particularly for those subjects with age-restricted work experience, was the introduction of more flexibility in industry placements such as “group projects” and “remote working opportunities”.

Something which went largely unnoticed though, was the creation of a new T Level improvement group to “consider whether we have struck the right balance of recognising the performance of students who complete some, but not all, of a T Level”.

Are we about to see a safety net after year 1? Could it function just like foundation diplomas underneath an extended diploma? We will wait and see.

What next?

There is still much to understand, but with a first teach of September 2027 planned, we’re going to have to move quickly if we are to ensure the best outcomes for learners and those that teach them.

For the latest updates and practical guidance on post-16 reforms, visit NCFE’s dedicated support page. You can also book a curriculum consultation with the NCFE team to explore what these changes mean for your organisation and how they may affect your delivery.