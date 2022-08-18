GeoPlace
What’s changed in England and Wales over the past year?
Our spatial analysis team here at GeoPlace has undertaken a review of new data and changes to existing data within AddressBase between April 2021 and March 2022.
GeoPlace manages the National Address Gazetteer which brings together address data from local authorities, the Valuation Office Agency (VAO), Royal Mail and a number of other third party datasets. This data is provided to Ordnance Survey who makes it widely available as the AddressBase range of products.
We work contractually with all 339 councils in England and Wales which have statutory responsibilities for approving and creating addresses and 174 local highways authorities. Working through a governance structure, we agree, monitor and support an annual data improvement process with councils that set levels of data quality, completeness and accuracy. Find out more about our work here.
The report is available here and is an in-depth review of change in land and property across England and Wales, including; new Basic Land and Property Units) (BLPUs) and their logical status, their primary and secondary classification, location and change of use. It provides a compelling picture of how England and Wales is changing and is an essential tool for analysts and policymakers where properties are being built, the change of use of properties and their lifecycle.
Each of these properties contains a UPRN which can be used to bring different property related datasets together to understand wider change.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.geoplace.co.uk/press/2022/whats-changed-in-england-and-wales-over-the-past-year
