What’s holding young people back? Reflections from the Youth Ambassador Network

As a member of NCFE’s Youth Ambassador Network, I’m passionate about improving opportunities for young people and making sure our voices are heard. Across NCFE, a significant proportion of our workforce is aged 30 and under, and it’s clear that supporting youth development isn’t just important – it’s essential.

Recently, our youth ambassadors had the opportunity to take part in an open and honest, census-style discussion with Youth Employment UK (YEUK), where we explored the challenges that young people face when trying to build independence. These conversations reflected real lived experiences, including balancing work and education, and navigating and the realities of achieving independence today.

What stood out from these conversations were several recurring barriers that continue to impact young people’s progression – five of which I’ll be exploring below.

1. Affordable housing is inaccessible

One of the strongest themes throughout our discussion was the cost of housing and the difficulty this creates when trying to step onto the property ladder. This discussion centred around those currently renting properties in the area, who shared the common challenge of rising rent bills making it near impossible to save for a mortgage deposit.

Similar responses were also shared by those that had moved away to university; for many, moving back in with parents is the only option to save money.

Although positive actions are in place in the form of Help to Buy schemes, 5% mortgage deposits and government ISAs, there is a sense that greater accessibility to these is needed in order to make buying a home more attainable.

This situation can create a cycle where young people remain financially stuck constrained despite being in full-time employment. As a result, the hope of building a sustainable, independent future can feel out of reach.

2. Geographical location shapes opportunity

Closely related to housing struggles, geographical location continues to shape access to opportunities, with small-town imbalances persisting when compared to larger towns, new town developments, and city centres.

Currently, small local towns appear to be experiencing a reduction in services, as we see local bank branches, high street shops, and community facilities shutting down.

With these changes, opportunities can reduce and employment becomes less accessible. It is due to this that young people often find themselves moving away from the towns and villages they grew up in, to seek opportunities elsewhere.

3. Relying on public transport

To reinforce the stress on moving to newly developed towns, the unreliability of public transport – and in some cases, the lack of it – can make opportunities for independence more challenging.

In some rural communities, frequent buses and working rail lines are a rarity. Some of our ambassadors stated that previously, some of their commutes to get into work or even a city centre would take up to two hours, often requiring multiple buses across different routes.

Those who lived closer to the city centres and rail lines found that public transport systems were sometimes unreliable, with delays and cancellations, or services running late more often than on time.

Public transport is excellent when it works, but these inconsistencies can present another barrier to independence. For those who may not be able to afford learning to drive or maintaining a car, public transport can create uncertainty and limitations in accessing opportunities.

4. The education pipeline and the disconnect to career progression

Education is at the pinnacle of every young person’s life, from early years to secondary schools, colleges, sixth-forms, apprenticeships, and university. When we were feeding back our experiences with education, a general consensus filled the room – many of us felt that, at some point, university had been positioned as the ‘default’ career path progression.

There had been a lack of visibility and support from our schools and sixth forms to go into an apprenticeship, internship, or start a career early. Whilst university is an excellent step for some, it is not always necessary for every role or individual.

Subsequently, some of our ambassadors or their peers had begun a university course that they weren’t totally invested in, before choosing to pursue an apprenticeship or alternative pathways better suited to their goals. This made us think: are equal opportunities and pathways being clearly presented to those who may not wish to attend university?

For those in the group that did attend university, we discussed a perceived gap in support between being a student and moving into employment. Whilst university is often encouraged as a route into a career, a lot of us felt a disconnect between education and employment due to the struggle of getting a job and limited access to support once studies are completed. Which leads onto our last point...

5. The job market and the need for experience

The job market presents challenges for many, but these can be particularly pronounced for young people entering work after education. A key issue raised was the limited availability of accessible entry-level roles. Many shared experiences of roles requiring several years of experience, making it difficult to take those first steps into a career.

There was also a sense that, while work experience opportunities exist for students during their studies, these do not always translate into permanent roles for graduates. As a result, some find themselves searching for months for positions that offer both a sustainable wage and alignment with their chosen field.

For those with more specialised degrees, opportunities in the North East were seen as limited, with relocation to cities such as London or Manchester sometimes feeling necessary. However, these roles are often highly competitive, and a lack of detailed feedback on applications can make it difficult to improve and progress.

Overall, entry-level roles can feel out of reach, creating uncertainty for young people trying to establish their careers.

Reflecting on the challenges and looking ahead

This YEUK session was insightful to be part of and highlighted a range of gaps and challenges that young people are currently facing. It has certainly left me reflecting on what more can be done to better support progression and independence.

These discussions raise important questions for employers, educators and organisations alike:

What can companies be doing to ensure equal opportunities are available for youth development?

What changes could help remove barriers for young people in rural areas?

Are education systems providing enough support and guidance to their students?

Through the Youth Ambassador Network, we’ve been able to create space for honest conversations like this, and that in itself is a starting point. Listening to young people’s experiences is key to understanding the challenges they face and driving meaningful change. More employers should look to create opportunities for open dialogue, ensuring young voices are heard and reflected in the decisions that shape their futures.

Want to learn more? Read our latest article outlining 3 priorities for tackling the ‘missing million’ and re‑engaging young people by our Chief People Officer, Helen Ketteringham, here.