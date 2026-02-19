What’s next for EPA in 2026? Interview with Leanne Poole

The following article was first featured in FE News on Monday 9 February 2026

Apprenticeship changes continue to be drip-fed to the sector, with the overarching message that they will be implemented at speed. We sat down with Leanne Poole, Head of EPA Operations, to learn what 2026 might hold as the reforms take effect.

What challenges have the reforms posed?

So far, information has been very high level and we’re yet to see the detail that sits underneath the changes, leaving us all with many more questions than answers.

We want to provide as much information as it becomes available, but not in a piecemeal way. The information needs to be accurate to allow everyone to make informed decisions for the benefit of their organisations and the apprentices. We are waiting for information to be launched from the Department for Education and often it is published directly to the government website, meaning we all receive it at the same time.

The challenge is that we want to provide information that’s factual and not speculation. We also need to share this information at the right time, when it’s relevant. The last thing we want to do is create confusion based upon information that is not yet confirmed or won’t have any impact for some time to come. We’re committed to giving you information that is unbiased.

EPA reform will undoubtably have an impact on our organisation, but we cannot let that distract from the benefits the reforms will have on future apprentices. Despite some of the challenges, we shouldn’t lose sight of some of the original thinking behind the reforms; to reduce complexity, cost, and improve timely achievement.

What do we know so far?

We know reform means we’re going to work in a different way. We know assessment plans are going to be revised, and revisions will be released up until August 2026, and we know the reform model allows for assessment to take place on programme, where relevant, and assessments can be delegated to providers where appropriate.

To support the changes, there are two models that we are introducing: ‘centre assessed’ and ‘NCFE assessed’.

Centre assessed​ will mean that relevant assessments will be assessed by an appropriately qualified provider. This will include a requirement for internal quality assurance (IQA) and external quality assurance (EQA) sampling, to ensure consistency and the reliability of assessment decisions. ​

The NCFE assessed model will be more familiar. This is like the model we have in place for end-point assessment now. For this model, evidence will be submitted and be assessed by the assessment organisations (formerly referred to as end-point assessment organisations), or the assessment organisation will conduct the assessment where required. This option will be used where a customer does not wish to adopt a centre assessed approach or does not have the required competence or resource available.

The two options will be needed to support the aims of the reform. Having a more flexible approach allows a transition to the changes at a pace that’s appropriate to every provider and won’t negatively impact apprentices.

How will assessment organisations be supporting providers?

At NCFE, we will be looking to guide providers through the changes and ensure the best outcomes for the apprentices, for example through our guidance and training. We regularly take feedback from our customers to shape and improve our service, and we will continue to do this through the reforms.

It should be important to all assessment organisations that the apprentice is at the heart of everything. We must ensure the apprentice journey is not interrupted in any way and they have the best opportunity for success. I see our role as a safety net and critical friend during the transition. We are all in this for the same goal; we want to support apprentices to achieve.

NCFE will be providing onboarding workshops delivered by colleagues who are sector experts and experienced with the assessment and quality process. We will also be running face-to-face roadshows to cover best practice and help organisations prepare for any changes they need to make.

This is the time assessment organisations need to step up and lead from the front and help providers get to where they need to be to support their apprentices.

You mentioned reducing cost, what will this mean?

It’s difficult to talk about what other assessment organisations have planned when it comes to cost, but I can speak about our thoughts and ethos at NCFE.

As part of our charitable purpose, it’s important to us that we pass back savings to centres, so they can invest in apprentice development. Once of our strategic goals is to reach more apprentices each year and enable them to access transformational learning experiences that will equip them to flourish in their careers and lives.

We believe that EPA reform can help us to achieve this. We will work in partnership with our customers to build a clearer picture of learning wants, needs, goals, journeys and outcomes. By being a trusted, high quality, and continuously improving partner, we can ensure that apprentices’ certificates and outcomes are protected.

​We know reform is looking to drive efficiencies, reduce duplication, reduce cost and burden, and is aiming to increase apprenticeship achievement. NCFE has already developed a dual pricing model for our foundation apprenticeships, one for centre assessed and one for NCFE assessed.

The cost for centre assessed is significantly lower, because we recognise the financial burden to deliver assessments would be placed on the centre, so we want to reflect that in our pricing.

How can organisations prepare for the changes?

While assessment organisations will endeavour to keep providers informed of any changes, as we’ve already discussed, this can be a challenge. I would recommend that everyone continues to monitor the roll out for their standards and keeps up to date with information released from Skills England, DWP, and Ofqual.

Everyone should continue to respond to surveys, consultations, and provide feedback as well, to help regulators and stakeholders understand the impact and make informed decisions.​

Finally, engage with your assessment organisation and ask how they will be working through the transition. What new models will they implement? How will that impact you and what support will be available? Above all, maintaining strong connections and collaborating across the sector will support a smoother, more informed transition for everyone.

