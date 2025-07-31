What’s next for the UK Government’s connectivity ambitions – Progress on the Shared Rural Network and Project Gigabit

Delivering fast, reliable AND ubiquitous coverage across the UK has long been a national priority, first announced in the Levelling Up White Paper and the Wireless Infrastructure Strategy for fixed and mobile networks respectively. With the release of new performance data from Building Digital UK (BDUK) and updates from the Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme, it’s a timely moment to take stock of where we are and what’s coming next.

The two flagship government programmes, Project Gigabit and the SRN, are making steady progress in tackling the hardest-to-reach parts of the country. As we move beyond mid-2025, these interventions are entering new phases: from bulk rollout to targeted delivery, and from foundational build to outcome-focused impact.

SRN – Target met but not complete

The SRN has hit a major milestone: delivering 95% 4G geographic coverage across the UK from at least one mobile operator; a full year ahead of its 2027 target. This is a significant achievement in collaborative infrastructure delivery, blending investment from government and the four mobile network operators.

But this top-line figure masks a more complex picture. The real challenge now lies in the delivery of the hardest-to-reach areas; the so-called “Total Not-Spots” with no coverage from any operator (note that Ofcom’s licence obligations commit each individual operator to increase its 4G coverage to 90% of the UK’s landmass by January 2027). This next phase is focused on precision with fewer masts, but in more remote and sensitive locations that will have the biggest positive impact. Initial projects suggested up to 265 government-funded masts under the SRN but more recent reporting has indicated that this number will be vastly reduced. It means that industry will have to optimise impact while managing environmental, planning and government budget constraints.

Project Gigabit: Closing gaps and scaling up

Meanwhile, Project Gigabit’s £5 billion broadband intervention programme continues to scale its impact. According to BDUK’s latest delivery data, more than 113,000 premises were passed between April and December 2024, with a total of 1.19 million premises reached to date through public funding. This means that over 85 per cent of the country (the scheme’s 2025 target) can now access gigabit connections, with a target of full gigabit coverage by 2030.

Delivery is being split between government-funded gigabit contracts, voucher schemes and legacy superfast/hub programmes. Such a blend of public procurement and community-led funding is helping the industry to reach properties that commercial rollouts alone would miss due to cost barriers. This year has seen new contracts awarded across Scotland, Wales, and rural England, including a £157 million deployment to connect over 65,000 premises in remote parts of the Highlands and Islands.

While the pace is encouraging, the programme faces delivery challenges. Ensuring supplier capacity, minimising delays, and maintaining data accuracy are key concerns as the programme pushes toward its 2030 target of near-universal gigabit-capable coverage.

Alignment with the latest government strategies

The publication of both the 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy and the Industrial Strategy alongside the Spending Review in June 2025 saw a key shift in the perception of digital infrastructure across the UK, and how it is planned, delivered and regulated. The Infrastructure Strategy crucially positioned these two government schemes as strategic infrastructure programmes, not just digital policy interventions.

This is a positive direction of travel but implementation will be key. Industry needs clear, consistent frameworks and visible funding pipelines to sustain delivery. Our role at techUK will be to ensure that government maintains this commitment to digital infrastructure and understands the importance of deployment for wider economic, societal and policy benefits.

The UK is making real progress on digital connectivity but we’re now entering a more complex phase. Delivering the final percentages of coverage will require smarter interventions, more coordinated planning, and a relentless focus on delivery.

techUK will continue to work closely with government, Ofcom, industry, and local authorities to make sure the UK meets its long-term ambitions for universal, reliable, and inclusive connectivity that underpins a modern digital economy.

