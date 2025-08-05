Met Office
|Printable version
What’s next for the UK weather as Storm Floris moves on?
Wind gusts in excess of 70mph were reported in parts of Scotland at Storm Floris brought impacts for many, but there’s further unsettled weather likely later this week for some.
Storm Floris is continuing to move northeast early on Tuesday, with diminishing impacts in the UK once the Yellow warning for the Northern Isles expires at 8.00 on Tuesday morning. The unusually strong storm for the time of year brought a provisional peak gust of 82mph at Wick Airport, though some data is still being collated. This is provisionally the joint-highest wind gust reported in Scotland in August.
Northern Ireland provisionally once again equalled its August gust record, with 66mph at Orlock Head putting it level with figures also reported in 1962, 1973 and 1989.
Some higher gust figures have been reported online, though these are not official observing sites or are mountain sites and are excluded from observations reporting as they’re not representative of conditions people are experiencing away from mountain tops.
In addition, several individual weather stations reported their record August wind gust, including Dyce in Aberdeenshire, which has 68 years of wind records and reported a peak gust of 62mph.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2025/whats-next-for-the-uk-weather-as-storm-floris-moves-on
Latest News from
Met Office
Amber warning in force as Storm Floris impacts UK04/08/2025 15:10:00
Amber and Yellow wind warnings are now in force as Storm Floris brings unseasonably strong winds.
UK records fifth warmest July on record04/08/2025 13:15:00
The UK has had its fifth warmest July on record, according to provisional Met Office statistics.
Storm Floris named as strong winds and heavy rain forecast01/08/2025 16:15:00
Storm Floris has been named with disruptive winds likely for northern UK from Monday.
What is the Gulf Stream and how does it affect UK weather?31/07/2025 12:15:00
The Gulf Stream is a powerful ocean current that plays a vital role in shaping the climate of the UK and much of Western Europe.
Met Office week ahead forecast: a mixed start to August with warmth, showers and sunshine29/07/2025 13:20:00
As festival season continues across the UK, the latest Met Office forecast is here to help festivalgoers prepare for the week ahead.
Why has it been so warm and humid recently?21/07/2025 10:33:00
This summer has felt particularly warm and humid across the UK, prompting many to ask: is this just a typical British summer, or is something more unusual going on?
Met Office festival forecast: More heat on the way for this week's festivals08/07/2025 10:15:00
While some areas may see cloudier skies early in the week, the overall outlook is dry with plenty of sunshine, ideal for this week's festivals.
Waters surrounding UK experiencing significant marine heatwave07/07/2025 15:15:15
Waters to the south of the UK are currently experiencing a significant marine heatwave, with the conditions expected to persist and intensify over the coming week.