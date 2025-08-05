What’s next for the UK weather as Storm Floris moves on?

Wind gusts in excess of 70mph were reported in parts of Scotland at Storm Floris brought impacts for many, but there’s further unsettled weather likely later this week for some.

Storm Floris is continuing to move northeast early on Tuesday, with diminishing impacts in the UK once the Yellow warning for the Northern Isles expires at 8.00 on Tuesday morning. The unusually strong storm for the time of year brought a provisional peak gust of 82mph at Wick Airport, though some data is still being collated. This is provisionally the joint-highest wind gust reported in Scotland in August.

Northern Ireland provisionally once again equalled its August gust record, with 66mph at Orlock Head putting it level with figures also reported in 1962, 1973 and 1989.

Some higher gust figures have been reported online, though these are not official observing sites or are mountain sites and are excluded from observations reporting as they’re not representative of conditions people are experiencing away from mountain tops.

In addition, several individual weather stations reported their record August wind gust, including Dyce in Aberdeenshire, which has 68 years of wind records and reported a peak gust of 62mph.

