What’s the link between trauma and neurodivergence?

We’ve all struggled to understand another person’s behaviour at some point – whether they’ve unexpectedly become overwhelmed, withdrawn from those around them, or been unable to concentrate on a task or conversation.

While there are many possible reasons for examples like these, trauma and neurodivergence can often be part of the picture. Let’s explore the complex relationship between these two experiences, and how responding to both in the right ways creates a more supportive environment for those you work with.

What is neurodivergence?

Neurodivergence is a broad term that describes differences in the way people’s brains process information and experience the world. It can include autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and many other forms of neurological difference, with 20% of the population estimated to be neurodivergent.

Someone who’s neurodivergent may differ from a neurotypical person in the way they take in sensory information, learn, communicate, and navigate social situations. While this can create challenges, it can also lead to strengths such as the ability to think creatively, focus deeply, and offer different perspectives.

Being neurodivergent isn’t a mental health condition, nor is it caused by a traumatic experience. There’s also no single way to be neurodivergent, and two people with the same diagnosis may have very different experiences and support needs.

What is trauma?

Trauma is a severe psychological response to an experience that leaves someone feeling unsafe and unable to cope. While it might follow a single event, such as an accident or assault, it can also develop through repeated or ongoing experiences.

Unfortunately, 31% of children in the UK have had a traumatic experience by the age of 18, while around 70% of us will experience trauma at some point in our lives.

Someone dealing with trauma may feel constantly on alert and unable to regulate their emotions, even years after the event that triggered the response. This might cause them to avoid certain situations or find it hard to trust the people around them.

As with neurodivergence, there isn’t one standard response to trauma, and an experience that’s traumatic for one person won’t necessarily have the same impact on someone else.

How do trauma and neurodivergence overlap?

The relationship between trauma and neurodivergence is complex. Neurodivergent people may be more exposed to experiences that could have a significant impact on their wellbeing, including bullying, discrimination, social exclusion, being repeatedly misunderstood, and contending with environments that aren’t designed for their needs. Some neurodivergent people even feel they need to adapt their behaviour to fit other people’s expectations, which can be exhausting and distressing.

Neurodivergence can also influence how someone experiences and expresses distress. When you consider differences in sensory processing, emotional regulation, and communication, a person with neuro differences may not respond to difficult situations in the way you expect.

All of this makes some neurodivergent people more susceptible to trauma. It’s useful, therefore, to think about what someone has experienced and continues to experience when you’re trying to support them.

Finally, there’s the potential overlap between trauma responses and neurodivergent traits that can make the two hard to distinguish. Both can lead to experiences such as heightened alertness, difficulty concentrating, emotional overwhelm, and shutting down in certain situations.

So, if you see someone behaving in a way that seems unusual or disproportionate, it’s worth remembering you may not have the full picture.

Can trauma cause neurodivergence?

Trauma isn’t considered to be a cause of neurodevelopmental differences such as autism or ADHD. However, it can have a significant effect on the way someone thinks, feels, and behaves. Some trauma responses can look similar to characteristics associated with neurodivergence, while trauma can also affect how existing neurodivergent traits are experienced.

This is where things get really complicated. Imagine you’re working with someone who regularly struggles to focus on tasks and seems restless. You might wonder whether they’re showing signs of ADHD, but there could be several explanations, including the impact of a traumatic experience, or a combination of trauma and neurodivergence.

The good news is that unless you’re a mental health professional, it isn’t your job to work out the behaviour you see in others. The most valuable thing you can do for someone who’s struggling is to help them feel safe and listened to.

What does this mean in the workplace?

Whether you’re teaching, caring for someone, managing a team, or supporting others in a different way, you’ll often have to make sense of behaviour without knowing everything that’s going on in someone’s life.

A person who appears withdrawn might be experiencing sensory overload, feeling unsafe because of something that’s happened to them, or simply communicating in a way that you’re not used to. And someone who finds it difficult to concentrate might be neurodivergent, experiencing the effects of trauma, or dealing with other unseen challenges.

You don’t need to diagnose someone in order to support them, and it’s also important not to treat neurodivergence as a problem that needs fixing. Instead, small changes to things like communication, sensory demands, or the amount of choice someone has can sometimes make a considerable difference.

How can trauma-informed practice support those with trauma or neurodivergence?

Trauma-informed practice encourages you to look beyond the behaviour itself and consider what could be causing it, as well as what might help someone feel safe and understood.

For a person who’s experienced trauma, this could mean being mindful of potential triggers, calmly listening and validating their feelings, and knowing who to signpost to for appropriate support.

For a neurodivergent person, it might involve thinking about things like noise and lighting, the way you have conversations, and how you introduce changes. People are more likely to thrive when you adapt the environment to their needs rather than expecting them to change behaviours they have little control over.

Bringing it into your practice

Understanding the impact of trauma and neurodivergence is valuable whether you’re standing in front of a class, working with patients, or leading a team. The way you respond can help create a caring and inclusive culture where everyone feels able to participate and make the most of the opportunities available to them.

If you’d like to reap the benefits of trauma-informed practice in your setting, our short online courses help you understand the fundamentals and apply evidence-based approaches.

About the author

John Maskrey is the instructional designer behind our trauma-informed practice courses. His years of experience working with neurodivergent learners and managing diverse teams have given him a practical understanding of the ways trauma and neurodivergence affect learning, communication, and engagement.